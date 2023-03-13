Delivery Driver Takes Away Customer’s Food After Discovering He Had Given an $8 Tip

Sources: Indy100 and Daily Mail (Shout to their amazing website)

All rights reserved to the original owner of the image. Photo by Vetatur Fumare/Creative Commons

After learning that he had only left a tip of $8 (£6) for the 12-and-a-half-mile trip, the delivery driver who had made the 40-minute trip to bring the customer's meal refused to give him his order.

The doorbell camera of the homeowner's house recorded the viral video in which the visibly irate driver requests a conversation before delivering the food.

She says to a man who is clearly perplexed by the prolonged meeting:

"I don't believe you comprehend where it is coming from therefore I need to speak with you."

The woman says:

"I don't think you appreciate the distance that it comes from because if you did, you would have never given what you gave."

"Thus, I believe you should see me in person."

The woman then asserts that she travelled a "very vast" distance of 40 minutes to deliver the customer's dinner.

The woman argues that because she delivered it early, you might not be aware of where you placed your purchase.

The extremely perplexed client then inquires as to where the woman had driven for forty minutes.

More than 800,000 people have seen the YouTube video. Most of the criticism is directed at the woman, who said that her behavior was wrong and that $8 was more than enough. Nonetheless, some have defended her.

The following was stated by a person who claimed to have worked for DoorDash:

"I deliver with DD as well, and occasionally they give me orders for anything that's 10-15 miles away for approximately $10-12 dollars. The distance to pick up the food and then go to the customer's home is what is displayed on the app; the return trip is not included in this distance. I deny the order if I don't receive at least $1 per mile for both the there and return miles."

According to a DoorDash spokeswoman:

"Such improper behavior is never accepted on the DoorDash platform. We take the safety of our community extremely seriously."

"Any conduct that contravenes this zero-tolerance policy will result in deactivation, and the offending Dasher will be taken from our platform. We apologize deeply that this situation fell short of the standard of service we seek to uphold every day. We have spoken with the client to offer help."

P.S. To read more daily news, follow Small Talks and download the Newsbreak App for free.

Thousands of writers are earning by joining the Newsbreak Contributor Network Program. If you'd also like a chance to earn money by writing on Newsbreak, you can sign up for free.