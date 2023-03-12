New Windows 11 Features are Invading Your PC on March 14 — Here's What You'll See

Sources: Laptop Mag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00m9dF_0lGUVKdj00
All rights reserved to the original owner of the image.Photo byCreative Commons

On March 14, Microsoft will release new features for Windows 11 that it refers to as a "March 2023 quality upgrade" to the general public.

The firm claims that this is only a continuation of its monthly upgrades, which consumers should be accustomed to at this point.

Ahead of the next Windows 11 release, let's talk about what to anticipate.

Windows 11 'March 2023 Quality Update' — What to Expect

A Microsoft blog post states that the upcoming version will include additional accessibility capabilities.

For instance, the IT giant with headquarters in Redmond is releasing Voice Access from preview, allowing everyone—including those with mobility disabilities—to manage their PC with their voice.

You may utilize Voice Access to speed up your productivity whether you're using File Explorer to manage files or Microsoft Word to manage documents.

Microsoft has been promoting its AI-powered Bing search engine, as we highlighted last week, and it's official now.

The taskbar of Windows 11 will already have the updated search engine.

This is a list of further significant Windows 11 features that will be available on your PC the next week:

  • iMessage is now available on Windows 11 for iPhone users (via Phone Link)
  • Using the Recent Websites function, Samsung customers may quickly move their browser sessions from their phone to their Windows PC.
  • It is now simpler to locate and modify Windows Studio Effects (a collection of audio and video effects to personalize your audio and video in any circumstance) from the taskbar in fast settings.
  • Quick Assist has been improved. With your permission, of course, this capability enables remote access to your PC for technical help. Now, it is simple to access from the Start Menu.
  • Phone Link, Xbox Game Pass, and more partners are now available as widgets (e.g., Meta and Spotify).
  • New screen recorder included into Snipping Tool.
  • Notepad's tabs let you navigate the program and move between notes and lines of code.
  • With the new Energy Suggestions tool, you can choose the most effective approach to cut your power usage based on your demands and lower your energy costs.
  • The new File Explorer is quicker than ever thanks to the use of AI.
  • Taskbars designed for touch on 2-in-1 devices: When you need extra screen space, you may quickly switch between a taskbar that is extended and one that is compacted.
  • The Windows 365 App allows you to control and access Cloud PCs. The Microsoft Store normally offers the Windows 365 App.
  • All icons in the notification area, formerly known as the system tray, including the flyout menu that says "Display hidden icons," may be readily rearranged by hovering over them.

According to the company's most recent blog, people want to enhance security and efficiency while improving the "Windows experience," therefore it continues to upgrade as a result.

On March 14, we shall learn whether Microsoft's most recent upgrade enhances the user experience.

Maybe they can finally make it simple to select a different default browser so that Bing AI is not forced down our throats.

Sources: Microsoft

