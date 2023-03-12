Wilmore, KY

Up to 20,000 People Who Attended a Religious Gathering May Have Been Exposed to Measles. What Should They Do Next?

Small Talk

Sources: CNN (Shout to their amazing website)

Photo byNick Youngson

Up to 20,000 people who went to a religious event at a college in Wilmore, Kentucky, in February may have come into contact with someone who was later found to have the measles.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed medical professionals and public health authorities on Friday of a confirmed measles case that had occurred at the event in a person who had not received the disease's vaccine.

According to the CDC advisory:

"If you attended the Asbury University event on February 17 or 18, and you are unprotected or not fully vaccinated against measles, you should quarantine for 21 days after your last exposure and monitor yourself for measles symptoms so that you do not spread measles to others."

This is a thin-section transmission electron microscopy picture of a single measles virus particle that has been digitally coloured.

Surface projections surround the viral nucleocapsid, which is located beneath the viral envelope. - CDC

The MMR vaccination, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, is also advised by the CDC for those who have never had it.

People may have concerns after reading this news regarding the measles, including its symptoms, infection consequences, and who is most at risk.

They could also inquire about the effectiveness of the MMR vaccination, the reasons behind recent outbreaks, and what makes measles so contagious.

Dr. Leana Wen, a professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health and a CNN Medical Analyst, helped me with the answers to these questions.

She formerly held the position of Baltimore's health commissioner, where she was responsible for managing the city's infectious disease and immunization investigations.

CNN:

"What are the signs and symptoms of measles?"

Dr. Leana Wen:

"The measles virus, which causes the sickness, is very infectious. Despite several improvements in public health, such as the creation of the MMR vaccination, it is still the leading cause of mortality in children all over the world."

Droplets from an infected person's nose, mouth, or throat are used to spread the measles virus.

Droplets that fall from an infected person's cough or sneeze may land on you and spread the infection.

If you contact a surface that has one of these droplets on it and then touch your mouth or nose, you might catch an infection.

Typically, 10 to 12 days after infection, symptoms start to show.

A high temperature, runny nose, conjunctivitis (pink eye), and tiny, painless white spots on the inside of the mouth are a few of the symptoms.

Many people experience a flat red rash a few days after these symptoms start; these patches often start on the face and move down the body, covering the neck, torso, arms, legs, and feet.

When the spots become larger and merge together, a high fever may also accompany them.

According to the CDC, one in five measles patients who have not had vaccinations are admitted to a hospital.

Up to 1 in every 20 measles patients may get pneumonia, and 1 in 1,000 will experience encephalitis, a brain swelling that can cause convulsions and leave the patient with long-term disability.

Moreover, 1 to 3 out of every 1,000 measles cases in children will result in death.

Not just youngsters should be concerned about measles.

Those who catch it while pregnant may also experience preterm deliveries.

Those with impaired immune systems, such as HIV-positive individuals and cancer patients, are also more vulnerable.

CNN:

"Why is measles such a contagious disease?"

Wen:

"Measles is one of the most infectious illnesses in the world; up to 90% of unvaccinated individuals who come into touch with a contagious person will also contract the illness. Even after an infected individual has left a location, the measles virus can linger in the air for up to two hours."

The lengthy incubation period of measles is another factor contributing to its rapid spread.

The typical period for infected individuals from exposure to fever is around 10 days, and the average time from exposure to rash start is around 14 days, although it can be up to 21 days.

Also, an infected person is infectious from four days before the rash appears to four days after it appears.

They might unintentionally infect others for a considerable amount of time throughout that.

CNN:

"Why have measles outbreaks been occurring recently?"

Wen:

"It's crucial to remember that this Kentucky episode is not yet classified as an outbreak. Measles has only ever been identified in one individual. Given the amount of persons present at this meeting, that person may have exposed a large number of others, however we are unsure at this time if any of them were infected."

Let's examine a current instance of a US epidemic that has been confirmed: Health authorities in central Ohio expressed concern about measles diagnoses in young children in November 2022.

85 kids fell ill in total.

36 of the kids needed hospitalization, but none of them died.

All affected people lacked immunity or had not yet received all of their vaccinations.

CNN:

"How reliable is the MMR shot?"

Wen:

"The MMR vaccination is administered in two doses. It is advised that children receive their first dosage between the ages of 12 and 15 months and their second dose between the ages of 4 and 6 years. The MMR vaccination is 93% effective in preventing measles infection after one dose. 97% effectiveness after two dosages."

Sources: CDC, CNN Health, and WHO

