The Tech Mogul Who Gave the World ChatGPT is Investing $180 Million into a Life Extension Startup

Sources: Fortune and Gizmodo (Shout to their amazing website)

Sam Altman, the creator of OpenAI, has, so to speak, more than one digital pie in his hand.

The controversial current CEO of ChatGPT and former president of startup incubator Y Combinator isn't just concerned with getting his company's artificial intelligence-enabled chatbot into classrooms.

He also wants to live indefinitely, or at least as long as current research on the human lifespan suggests is feasible.

Sam Altman of OpenAI shot to stardom after he published ChatGPT late last year, but he's also interested in other areas of technology.

According to MIT Technology Review, the tech entrepreneur has invested $180 million in a business that seeks to extend human life and defy aging.

Under the direction of CEO Joe Betts-LaCroix, a fellow Y Combinator alumnus with experience in building health startups, Retro made its public debut in April 2022.

At the time of its launch, the business claimed to have raised $180 million in its inaugural round of capital, all of which, according to Tech Review, appeared as a 2021 confidential check from Altman.

Retro initially chose to keep Altman's involvement a secret.

Despite this, the company has now disclosed the source of its investment, following initial worries that Altman's name may "become a distraction," according to the publication.

According to MIT Technology Review, Altman's investment in Retro in 2021 was one of the largest made by an individual in a start-up focused on combating aging.

Veteran biotech professionals founded the business.

Joe Betts-LaCroix started two research-based firms and has counseled other start-ups.

Sheng Ding is a senior researcher at the Gladstone Institute, which specializes in biomedical research.

She has also founded four additional businesses.

Also, Matthew Buckley has experience working for Illumina and Bayer Healthcare, two biotech and healthcare firms.

Moreover, Betts-LaCroix worked part-time as a partner at Y Combinator, which Altman directed from 2014 to 2019.

After hearing about instances in which old mice were revived with the blood of young mice, Altman initially became interested in health research.

Afterward, he made contact with Betts-LaCroix to raise money for a business that would study various facets of aging and biology.

Entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley have also publicly experimented with their own longevity and health.

The 45-year-old tech CEO Bryan Johnson has spent over $2 million on drugs and procedures since the year 2023 in an effort to maintain his youthful appearance.

He has devoted doctors keeping check of measures like his body fat and heart rate as well as the ageing process in his organs.

George Church, a geneticist at Harvard University, told Bloomberg:

"The whole longevity science is shifting into a lot more rigorous, clinical position."

Altman engages in his own age-reversing rituals in addition to putting millions into the longevity firm.

He apparently makes an effort to eat healthily, exercises frequently, and takes the metformin diabetes medication, which is thought to lengthen life.

Sources: MIT Technology Review, Twitter, The Business Journals, Retro, Y Combinator, and Bloomberg

