Deepfakes simulate the voices of celebrities like Joe Rogan and Andrew Huberman to trick users

SM Raiyyan

As the world becomes increasingly reliant on artificial intelligence, the latest developments have amazed us. From the emergence of deepfake ads to new AI-powered music recommenders, this week saw some fascinating advancements in the realm of AI.

In this article, we’ll explore the top five biggest things that happened in AI this week, including the release of Facebook’s new language model and the growing concerns surrounding the use of AI tools in the workplace.

With that said, let’s get into the latest trends and developments shaping the future of AI.

1. Multiple AI deepfake ads are popping up on TikTok. These deepfakes simulate the voices of celebrities like Joe Rogan and Andrew Huberman to trick users.

2. Facebook releases it’s own language model that is said to outperform GPT-3. The model will be open to academic researchers, government, civil society and academic organizations, and industry research laboratories.

Photo by

3. Notion releases it’s AI writing assistant — and people love it!

4. Amazon, JP Morgan, Verizon, and other companies are reportedly restricting their employees from using ChatGPT due to security and privacy concerns. Will the companies restricting the use of AI tools get left behind? Or is the cautious approach justified?

Photo by

5. Spotify announces it’s AI powered music recommender called DJ.

As we wrap up our exploration of the top five biggest things that happened in AI this week, it's clear that this field continues to surprise and intrigue us with its rapid developments. Thank you for reading and do let me know your opinion in the comment section!

Published by

Passionately curious, often wrong, and learning. I write about tech, finance, space, and self-help. Have an IG page(10K+followers)

Springfield, IL
131 followers

