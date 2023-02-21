'Meta Verified' will cost you $14.99 on iOS and $11.99 on the web

Facebook and Instagram users may “receive extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you” with the introduction of a new subscription service that Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg revealed yesterday on Instagram.

This monthly subscription, known as Meta Verified, will run you $14.99 on iOS and $11.99 on the web. Beginning this week, it will be made available in Australia and New Zealand, with plans to extend the service to additional nations soon.

Here’s a message that Zuck sent to an exclusive group of content creators —

Features?

A verified badge , confirming you’re the real you and that your account has been authenticated with a government ID.

, confirming you’re the real you and that your account has been authenticated with a government ID. Increased reach and visibility with prominence in some areas of the platform- like search, comments and recommendations.

and with prominence in some areas of the platform- like search, comments and recommendations. Exclusive features to express yourself in unique ways.

to express yourself in unique ways. More protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences.

from impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences. Help when you need it with access to a real person for common account issues.

How will Users get Verified?

A Meta blog provided more information on the monthly membership service. Users must validate their accounts with a government ID before receiving a verified badge. After that, Meta will start keeping an eye out for fake accounts and blocking them while continuing to support legitimate ones.

The Meta Verified service gives users “enhanced visibility and reach,” much like Twitter Blue does. The monthly membership service, which was pre-announced before Twitter Blue went live, was created in part in response to top creator requests “for broader access to verification and account assistance,” according to Meta’s blog. Additionally, subscribers will have access to “special features” like stickers that will further distinguish their posts from those of basic users.

What about Instagram?

The same verification method will be available on Instagram as well, according to Meta, but each platform will demand a different membership, so anyone or any business that wants to be verified on both Facebook and Instagram will have to pay a different subscription cost.

At the moment, Instagram and Facebook are made money through advertising, but Apple’s App Tracking Transparency could make ads a risky source of income. Facebook’s monthly income will be consistent thanks to subscription fees.

