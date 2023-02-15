Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says That He Wants People to Know "That We Made Them (Google) Dance"

Last week was a big one for artificial intelligence, with groundbreaking developments and exciting advancements in the field. Whether you're an AI enthusiast or just curious about the latest tech innovations, these recent breakthroughs are sure to impress and inspire. From robot chefs to AI-powered art, here are the top 5 biggest things that happened in AI. So grab a cup of coffee and let's dive in!

Photo by https://youtu.be/QinFy0RFDr8

1. Google loses $100 Billion in market cap after the botched launch of their AI products. Among the mistakes were a missing demo phone, and incorrect information displayed on their new chatbot video demo:

Photo by Time

2. Microsoft kills it with their AI products launch as Bing Search goes from Top 200 to Top 10 on the App Store. Bing is going to be the #1 app in the world. Four days ago it jumped from 175 to 25 in the App Store. Now, it sits at #6 passing (you guessed it) Google. Bing has yet to even release chat/copilot.

Photo by 9to5mac

3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella comes out guns blazing and says that he wants people to know “that we made them (Google) dance.”

4. A new paper released recently says that ChatGPT shows emergent theory of mind (something like consciousness):

Photo by Twitter

5. Chinese and global tech giant Baidu announces their rival to ChatGPT, based on a larger data set. Baidu says it plans to roll out a ChatGPT-like service in March, creating a buying frenzy across stocks in the industry — even those with tenuous AI links. Chinese state media warns investors not to get ahead of themselves.

Photo by Bloomberg