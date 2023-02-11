Discover the Magic of Financial Freedom: A Guide to Retiring Young and Rich

Can you become wealthy by being extremely frugal? Most likely not. Can you retire early by being financially savvy? Absolutely! You'll probably be okay if you spend money on one or two of these things.

Photo byShaneonUnsplash

Any more than that, and it will be extremely difficult to retire early, let alone on schedule. So, these are the 5 things that will.

1. Individual Equities

Of course, investing in individual equities gives you more control over the composition of your portfolio. And yes, there is a possibility that you will outsmart everyone else and outperform the market as a whole. The majority of people don't, not even the most seasoned investors, in actuality.

Photo byJavier EstebanonUnsplash

The risk is higher when you select individual equities because you are not diversified. They also demand more effort, knowledge, and time. It may be more difficult to control your emotions. You can allow your own bias to slip in and mislead you. I would always recommend index funds that track the S&P 500 or the total stock market, but you can also choose different index funds if you enjoy researching and having a little variety.

2. Interest on Credit Cards

It shouldn't be shocking to learn this. I feel compelled to mention avoiding credit card debt whenever possible. Future You is being robbed when you spend more than you make and charge it on credit cards you can't afford to pay off every month. You are bound by it and are unable to invest, save, or reach your financial objectives.

Photo byAvery EvansonUnsplash

If you have credit card debt (you will know since you will be paying interest each month), make paying it off your top priority by giving it all of your attention and focus.

3. Fancy Gym Memberships

Home machines are pricey. Additionally, they require upkeep, break down, and occasionally cost money. Not to mention, 40% of people say they aren't used nearly as much as they anticipated. Instead, they sit idle and are ultimately exchanged for 20 cents on the dollar.

Photo byDanielle CerulloonUnsplash

If you frequent them, gyms can be helpful, but 67% of memberships are abandoned. Decide on a cap that works with your monthly spending plan—hint: it's not $200 at Equinox. It's amazing and would cost $10 monthly at your local Planet Fitness. It's spotless, has a ton of equipment, lots of TVs, friendly staff, and costs a sixth of what my last gym cost. If none of that, think about cancelling your membership during the summer when you may workout outdoors.

4. Extreme Entertainment

Moderate comfort and enjoyment are excellent. However, some people abuse it excessively. These are the people who go bonkers whenever the weekend comes around and live for it. These are often the individuals that seek immediate fulfillment. They connect having goods and doing "stuff" with happiness. Although shared experiences are crucial, you may create memories and spend quality time with your loved ones locally for little to nothing, if not even free.

Photo byMollie SivaramonUnsplash

Think back to your childhood. Your fondest childhood memories often involve making up games with pals, playing in parks, or going camping (in the backyard). The amount of advertising, social media, and the urge to spend money increases as we get older. Speed up. Respect what you already have. Stop acting in a 'gram-worthy manner and keep your money!

5. Anything Inexpensive

For instance, take furniture. Purchasing inexpensive furniture from Ikea may initially save you money, but you'll probably need to replace it more frequently than if you had chosen high-quality furnishings.

Photo byNathan FertigonUnsplash

This also holds true for modest purchases. I've learnt my lesson after spending less than $10 on office supplies, candles, kitchen appliances, inexpensive knives, coffee makers, shoes, and even a fake Rolex when I was 12. So, buy it once and buy it right.

What Do You Think?

I am sure that one of these offended you. I'm certain there's something on my list that you completely disagree with. If so, post it in the comments for me! 

Please let me know of anything I missed!

