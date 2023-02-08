MrBeast is being defended from accusations of "exploitation" by the patient who was cured in his video about blindness.

Following backlash, a patient from MrBeast's most recent video in which he claims to have cured 1000 individuals of blindness has come to his defense. One of the most popular YouTubers in the world is Jimmy Donaldson, often known as MrBeast. He currently holds the record for the most subscribers with almost 132 million, placing him at the very top of the ladder.

MrBeast's replyPhoto byTwitter

The 24-year-old has won the hearts of his followers with his hilarious and occasionally downright strange videos. However, he is well-known for his charitable work. The YouTube sensation has assisted individuals in need, planted millions of trees, and cleaned up the oceans over the past few years.

In a similar vein, Jimmy has once again improved lives in his most recent video by curing blindness for over 1000 people. But many have criticized him, saying the YouTuber took advantage of patients for his personal gain.

Hate Tweet for MrBeastPhoto byTwitter

One of the numerous people Jimmy helped heal their eyesight was 64-year-old Jeffrey Yaple. Yaple has defended MrBeast after the YouTuber was criticized for exploiting the patients as props.

He stated: "I personally don't think he was doing this for attention" in an interview with Insider. "Since he is so well-known, whatever he does will be covered in the media, but I am confident that everything came from the heart. He didn't exploit me, and his video didn't make fun of anyone. He was kind enough to cover the cost of my surgery, and the manner he assisted us all has actually motivated me to do more to assist those in need, such as those who are homeless and seek for assistance."

MrBeast's reply for the HatePhoto byTwitter

"At the end of the day, there will always be haters, and I'm sure MrBeast knows that as well," he concluded. Losers will constantly strive to undermine winners and attack people who are succeeding in life.

Additionally, MrBeast reacted to critics. Twitter users continue to disagree on the YouTuber's motivations for becoming engaged, despite the fact that he has made it plain that he intends to use all of the money he earns to help others before he passes away.

