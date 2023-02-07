Get More Done in Less Time: A Blueprint for Productivity

These days people often fail to make a balance between working hard and working smart, which leads to being more productive. People tirelessly work and put in a ton of effort to make things happen without realizing the simplicity of smartness involved in performing a task. Some give up even before starting, but you should able to maximize your output while minimizing loss with a right combination of productivity and efficiency, and this essay exactly discusses the ways to do it.

What does being productive mean?

Being productive means merely being able to do a lot while eliminating distractions efficiently. If you think you are not productive enough, there are several ways to improve your day-to-day productivity and make sure that you are getting the most from your day’s work.

Photo by Ryland Dean on Unsplash

How to be Productive?

Well, it is a complicated question that has many vague answers, and you can only master the skill through practice. Let’s dive into five ways that I would suggest everyone to adapt to increase their productivity.

1. Create lists: It is so easy to get swamped when faced with a huge task or project. Lists help you stay motivated and goal oriented, as you achieve each target on the list, be sure to tick them off. One trick to make this habit a part of you is by creating a list of things you want to achieve that day; this list should be created the moment you wake up in the morning.

create lists Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

2. Avoid distractions: Distractions pose a severe threat to productivity. It takes away your focus from the task even before you begin. The only way to deal with this is to stay focused and tell yourself you need to focus on the task at hand and will not allow anything to disturb you. You cannot achieve this discipline overnight; there will be temptations to distract you, make it a habit not to shift focus even for a minute.

distraction Photo by Charlz Gutiérrez De Piñeres on Unsplash

3. Thoughts collection: Collect your thoughts the moment they come, most times the best ideas come when you least expect, make it habit to record these ideas on a journal you can carry everywhere — including the bathroom! So many wonderful ideas got birthed in the bathroom, and some of those ideas never left the bathroom because the ideas were forgotten immediately after the shower. Collecting those thoughts/ideas will allow you to ponder on them later. (I know that sounds weird, but it is true!)

thoughts collection Photo by Silviu Zidaru on Unsplash

4. Do not procrastinate: Procrastination kills productivity. Here’s how you can stop procrastination:

Tell yourself that there is more work to be done than can be done.

Create a to-do list for only the tasks you are avoiding and give yourself a deadline.

Break the task down to minor tasks, so it doesn’t overwhelm you.

Rule out temptations to do tasks other than that which you have listed to do.

Give yourself a treat for accomplishing a task.

Focus on how happy you will be if you succeed.

It is not wrong to ask for help on the task completion.

lazy cat Photo by Manja Vitolic on Unsplash

5. Avoid discouragements: The most common thing that every one of us does when faced with discouragement is — starting to compare with others. Do you really think that would help you? It just deepens the roots of your despair! So, do not go hard on yourself for making a mistake or for failing. Instead, learn from the mistakes. Never let your ego get in the way of your personal as well as your professional development! Have a go at it and persevere until you get it.

In conclusion, increasing your productivity and efficiency is not an impossible task. By following the simple steps outlined in this article, you can take control of your day and make the most of your time. Whether you are looking to achieve more in your personal or professional life, these tips can help you stay focused, motivated, and on track. Don’t let distractions or discouragement get in the way of your goals. With hard work, discipline, and a positive attitude, you can achieve great things. So take these tips to heart and start maximizing your productivity and efficiency today!