Washington, DC

Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American History

Slauson Girl
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BeTCp_0jcpYqCB00
Photo bySlauson Girl

Nipsey Hussle's gold chains with the diamond-encrusted Malcolm X pendant, is currently on display at Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. Ali's boxing robe, Prince's guitar, and costumes from Selena are among 200 objects from beloved icons on display.

The new bilingual exhibit, “Entertainment Nation/Nación del espectáculo,”opens Dec. 9.

It will be on permanent display celebrating American entertainment over the last 150 years from film, television, music, sports, and theater.

The entertainment exhibit is Smithsonian's way of honoring and highlighting popular culture in America through the decades, and is part of their newly added culture wing.

The massive exhibit uses technology to create an immersive experience.

Clips from movies, plays, musicals, and shows flash across floor-to-ceiling screens, providing quick glimpses of notable characters and scenes, according to press releases.

This will be the Museum of American History's first bilingual exhibit, with descriptions displayed in both English and Spanish.

One of the exhibit’s three interactive “micro-galleries” dives into the history of racial stereotypes in comedy by illuminating artifacts used in minstrel shows. Footage of Judy Garland singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” in Wizard of Oz is juxtaposed with the young actress singing in blackface a year earlier in the 1938 film Everybody Sing (DCIST.com).

A 10-day festival will honor the exhibits opening, with musical performances, panel discussions as well as film screenings.

"A round, glimmering gold pendant attached to a single Cuban-link style chain with thick overlapping links rests on top of more chains. Down the center of the round pendant—from top to bottom—is the letter A, a dollar sign (without the vertical lines), and a square; these refer to Hussle’s record label, All Money In. One of the lower chains is longer than the others and holds a bas-relief bust of an African American man with a raised fist—Malcolm X. Both pendants are set with tiny square-cut diamonds. This Grammy Award-winning artist made his mark—and inspired others—through music, activism, and business savvy." - American History Museum

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Nipsey Hussle# National Museum of American Hi# Hip Hop# Washington# Crenshaw

Comments / 11

Published by

Tina Sampay also known by her byline, Slauson Girl, is the founder and CEO of Slauson Girl Media (Group) LLC, a Black-woman owned news and multi-media company based in Los Angeles. She serves the underrepresented communities in South Los Angeles as a native of South Central, L.A.

Los Angeles County, CA
122 followers

More from Slauson Girl

Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling Racism

Staying true to her word, Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on L.A's homeless crisis, in an effort to rapidly get unhoused people off the streets. Bass was sworn in ceremonially this weekend as the new Mayor of Los Angeles, by US vice-president Kamala Harris at the Microsoft Theater. The ceremony was widely attended by Los Angeles residents, eager to witness the first Black and woman Mayor of L.A be sworn-in.

Read full story
10 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy Building

As the Metro’s expansion on the K-Line accelerates real estate speculation along the Crenshaw Corridor, businessmen in Leimert Park use group economics as a front-line defense against crowding out.

Read full story
10 comments
Inglewood, CA

Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A Memoir

Jemele Hill is a true gem and the epitome of unbossed and unbothered. The Emmy award-winning journalist hosted her book release party in Inglewood, a few days ahead of the official Oct 25th release date.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism Scandal

The first Los Angeles City Council meeting following the Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin De Leon racism scandal was heated--both inside and outside city hall chambers. Angeleno's of all backgrounds, races and ages showed up to L.A City Hall this morning outraged and voicing their discontent with their elected officials.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City Hall

Ron Herrera will resign as President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. The news comes after Herrera was caught on leaked audio recordings between himself, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin De Leon, engaging in intolerant and racist behavior.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Heather Hutt To Replace Herb Wesson, Ridley-Thomas If Approved By L.A City Council

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez filed a motion to appoint Heather Hutt to serve as a fill-in council member for the 10th district, which continues to lack voting and overall representation.

Read full story
1 comments
Compton, CA

Andre Spicer Replaces Isaac Galvan on Compton's City Council After 2021 Voter Fraud

Compton, CA–Today in Compton’s Council Chambers there will be a swearing in ceremony for Andre Spicer, after a Judge ruled Friday to overturn the 2021 Compton City Council election. The ruling comes in favor of Spicer, following a lawsuit he filed against his opponent Isaac Galvan for Compton’s District 2 seat.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: A Closer Look At Curren Price, The CD9 Race in South Central & Black Politics in L.A

South Central, Los Angeles–City Council District 9 is perceived to be “mainly Latino” and Dulce Vasquez who is a migrant from Mexico, feels she is better “equipped” than City Councilman Curren Price to represent this district, despite having little to no political background.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Nipsey Hussle & Bunchy Carter: Two Black Men off Slauson

The murder of Nipsey Hussle hauntingly mirrors the murder of not only Bunchy Carter, but the entire dismantling of Los Angeles Black Panther Party. His 2019 slaying also mirrors how the vision of community progress for Blacks in South Central was disrupted during the 1960’s.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Black Erasure and the Shadow It’s Casting in L.A. County

In 1970, South L.A. was eighty percent Black with 24 of the 28 neighborhoods making up South L.A —from Vermont Square, Watts and “the Jungle” (now Baldwin Village) to View Park and Windsor Hills remaining majority Black through the late 1970s. By 2010, however, South L.A. was sixty-four percent Latino with the number of communities where African-Americans were the majority dropping from 24 to six by 2012. Today, that number has dwindled even further, and with two light rail transit lines running through it, cultural landmarks like Leimert Park, View Park and Baldwin Hills (the latter characterized as the black Beverly Hills) are also experiencing an influx of whites.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy