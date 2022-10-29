Inglewood, CA

Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A Memoir

Slauson Girl
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk5Qx_0ir5tBfy00
Slauson Girl

Jemele Hill is a true gem and the epitome of unbossed and unbothered.

The Emmy award-winning journalist hosted her book release party in Inglewood, a few days ahead of the official Oct 25th release date.

Uphill: A Memoir, traces the former ESPN "SportsCenter" anchor's journey to success from the turbulent City of Detroit, to a well-known and respected Journalist.

The book release party was held the evening of Oct. 22 at 1010 Wine, an upscale Black-owned wine bar, opened by two African-American sisters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YrkFS_0ir5tBfy00
Slauson Girl
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOSby_0ir5tBfy00
Slauson Girl
"I think of life as a kid and not being able to see life outside some of the traumatic circumstances I was in. Nevertheless, the people around me even as they were going through their own trauma, never let me use them, or their circumstances, as an excuse to not better myself or to put myself in a certain position to win," Hill said during the event. "Even if they didn't know exactly how to help me win."

In 2017, Hill found herself embroiled in extreme controversy and almost losing her job, after tweeting that former President Donald Trump was a white supremacist.

Trump supporters and even the White House would call for Hill to be terminated from ESPN.

She would also receive death threats from extremists.

A year following her remarks, (which included a two week suspension for her tweets) Hill would make her official exit from ESPN after 12 years.

Hill would ink a deal with Spotify, where she has hosted the Jemele is Unbothered podcast for the last four seasons.

Hill recently announced that through her partnership with Spotify, two new shows have been added to her network hosted by Black women.

https://youtube.com/shorts/haZgeAATZkM?feature=share

The new podcast network is Hill's commitment to elevating and centering Black women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhPpT_0ir5tBfy00
Slauson Girl

During her book release, Hill shared some advice she would give to young, Black Journalist on navigating the corporate media landscape.

"You need to be very clear about who you are before you walk into any door. Before you go work for any big corporation, or any small business it doesn't matter. Have a very firm sense of your identity and your boundaries," Hill shared.

She attributes her strong sense of identity, to her ability to manage the turmoil that ensued at ESPN, and landing in a space where she controls and navigates her own narrative and destiny.

"What you don't want to happen is the place you work at, change who you are as a person. Growth is one thing. Change is another."
Jemele Hill

Hill's book release party was attended by her friends, manager, and family members.

Political commentator Angela Rye was also in attendance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PfS1B_0ir5tBfy00
Slauson Girl
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8pKP_0ir5tBfy00
Slauson Girl

Hip-Hop journalist and Rap Radar Founder Elliot Wilson and his wife, Journalist Danyel Smith, also showed support for Hill at her book release.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Jemele Hill# Inglewood# ESPN# Book Release# Black Authors

Comments / 2

Published by

Tina Sampay also known by her byline, Slauson Girl, is the founder and CEO of Slauson Girl Media (Group) LLC, a Black-woman owned news and multi-media company based in Los Angeles. She serves the underrepresented communities in South Los Angeles as a native of South Central, L.A.

Los Angeles County, CA
47 followers

More from Slauson Girl

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism Scandal

The first Los Angeles City Council meeting following the Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin De Leon racism scandal was heated--both inside and outside city hall chambers. Angeleno's of all backgrounds, races and ages showed up to L.A City Hall this morning outraged and voicing their discontent with their elected officials.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City Hall

Ron Herrera will resign as President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. The news comes after Herrera was caught on leaked audio recordings between himself, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin De Leon, engaging in intolerant and racist behavior.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Heather Hutt To Replace Herb Wesson, Ridley-Thomas If Approved By L.A City Council

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez filed a motion to appoint Heather Hutt to serve as a fill-in council member for the 10th district, which continues to lack voting and overall representation.

Read full story
1 comments
Compton, CA

Andre Spicer Replaces Isaac Galvan on Compton's City Council After 2021 Voter Fraud

Compton, CA–Today in Compton’s Council Chambers there will be a swearing in ceremony for Andre Spicer, after a Judge ruled Friday to overturn the 2021 Compton City Council election. The ruling comes in favor of Spicer, following a lawsuit he filed against his opponent Isaac Galvan for Compton’s District 2 seat.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: A Closer Look At Curren Price, The CD9 Race in South Central & Black Politics in L.A

South Central, Los Angeles–City Council District 9 is perceived to be “mainly Latino” and Dulce Vasquez who is a migrant from Mexico, feels she is better “equipped” than City Councilman Curren Price to represent this district, despite having little to no political background.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Nipsey Hussle & Bunchy Carter: Two Black Men off Slauson

The murder of Nipsey Hussle hauntingly mirrors the murder of not only Bunchy Carter, but the entire dismantling of Los Angeles Black Panther Party. His 2019 slaying also mirrors how the vision of community progress for Blacks in South Central was disrupted during the 1960’s.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Black Erasure and the Shadow It’s Casting in L.A. County

In 1970, South L.A. was eighty percent Black with 24 of the 28 neighborhoods making up South L.A —from Vermont Square, Watts and “the Jungle” (now Baldwin Village) to View Park and Windsor Hills remaining majority Black through the late 1970s. By 2010, however, South L.A. was sixty-four percent Latino with the number of communities where African-Americans were the majority dropping from 24 to six by 2012. Today, that number has dwindled even further, and with two light rail transit lines running through it, cultural landmarks like Leimert Park, View Park and Baldwin Hills (the latter characterized as the black Beverly Hills) are also experiencing an influx of whites.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy