Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism Scandal

Slauson Girl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdqtp_0iVTntGr00
Slauson Girl

The first Los Angeles City Council meeting following the Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin De Leon racism scandal was heated--both inside and outside city hall chambers.

Angeleno's of all backgrounds, races and ages showed up to L.A City Hall this morning outraged and voicing their discontent with their elected officials.

Cedilio and De Leon were forced to leave their seats, before a room full of upset Angeleno's would allow the City Council meeting to begin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXKT2_0iVTntGr00
Slauson Girl

Although the lived experiences of those inside and outside city hall chambers varied, the message was clear and in unison.

Resign immediately.

Martinez was being recorded while discussing L.A politics including redistricting, as well as the 2-year-old Black son of L.A Councilman Mike Bonin.

“Four latino leaders, some of the strongest leaders in this city strategically planned and plotted to erase Black political power,” a Black man with a 3-year-old son said during public comment.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iXdi_0iVTntGr00
Los Angeles City Council members during contentious meeting this morning following Nury Martinez ScandalSlauson Girl

The audio also caught remarks that Martinez made that were anti-renter, as well as negative stereotypes of dark-skinned Oaxacan's in Koreatown.

"They're raising him like a little white kid," Martinez said. "I was like, this kid needs a beatdown. Let me take him around the corner and then I'll bring him back."'

Martinez announced a leave of absence in a statement an hour before the council meeting was set to begin this morning. She also stepped down immediately following news of the leaked audio.

L.A leaders, community members, state senators, those currently sitting on L.A City Council and even President Joe Biden have condemned the audio and call for those on the audio to resign immediately.

CD10 interim Councilwoman Heather Hutt was visibly upset and was seen crying several times during the meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yepkn_0iVTntGr00
Slauson Girl

Hutt was appointed by Martinez and the City Council less than two months ago after former CD10 Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas was indicted on federal corruption charges with a USC Dean.

“Black people are the most vulnerable in this society. Instead of protecting them, we are punishing and criminalizing them for being poor and being Black. They are being disproportionately affected by being unhoused," one Latina woman said during the outside protest.
An after an overflow of 100 people gathered outside City Hall to protest during the meeting.
"We dont want just some BIPOC being elected. We need people who are really going to stand behind community. Let’s not get fooled again. Don’t vote for people just because they look like you. Really look at their policies, their actions and if they stand by their word," she woman continued.

Some folks from the Oaxacan community also showed up to City Hall holding space and playing music outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33YcL6_0iVTntGr00
Slauson Girl

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Nury Martinez# Los Angeles City Hall# KevinDeleon# antiblack# LApolitics

Comments / 3

Published by

Tina Sampay also known by her byline, Slauson Girl, is the founder and CEO of Slauson Girl Media (Group) LLC, a Black-woman owned news and multi-media company based in Los Angeles. She serves the underrepresented communities in South Los Angeles as a native of South Central, L.A.

Los Angeles County, CA
43 followers

More from Slauson Girl

Los Angeles County, CA

Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City Hall

Ron Herrera will resign as President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. The news comes after Herrera was caught on leaked audio recordings between himself, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin De Leon, engaging in intolerant and racist behavior.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Heather Hutt To Replace Herb Wesson, Ridley-Thomas If Approved By L.A City Council

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez filed a motion to appoint Heather Hutt to serve as a fill-in council member for the 10th district, which continues to lack voting and overall representation.

Read full story
1 comments
Compton, CA

Andre Spicer Replaces Isaac Galvan on Compton's City Council After 2021 Voter Fraud

Compton, CA–Today in Compton’s Council Chambers there will be a swearing in ceremony for Andre Spicer, after a Judge ruled Friday to overturn the 2021 Compton City Council election. The ruling comes in favor of Spicer, following a lawsuit he filed against his opponent Isaac Galvan for Compton’s District 2 seat.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: A Closer Look At Curren Price, The CD9 Race in South Central & Black Politics in L.A

South Central, Los Angeles–City Council District 9 is perceived to be “mainly Latino” and Dulce Vasquez who is a migrant from Mexico, feels she is better “equipped” than City Councilman Curren Price to represent this district, despite having little to no political background.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Nipsey Hussle & Bunchy Carter: Two Black Men off Slauson

The murder of Nipsey Hussle hauntingly mirrors the murder of not only Bunchy Carter, but the entire dismantling of Los Angeles Black Panther Party. His 2019 slaying also mirrors how the vision of community progress for Blacks in South Central was disrupted during the 1960’s.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Black Erasure and the Shadow It’s Casting in L.A. County

In 1970, South L.A. was eighty percent Black with 24 of the 28 neighborhoods making up South L.A —from Vermont Square, Watts and “the Jungle” (now Baldwin Village) to View Park and Windsor Hills remaining majority Black through the late 1970s. By 2010, however, South L.A. was sixty-four percent Latino with the number of communities where African-Americans were the majority dropping from 24 to six by 2012. Today, that number has dwindled even further, and with two light rail transit lines running through it, cultural landmarks like Leimert Park, View Park and Baldwin Hills (the latter characterized as the black Beverly Hills) are also experiencing an influx of whites.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy