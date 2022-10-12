Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City Hall

Ron Herrera will resign as President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.

The news comes after Herrera was caught on leaked audio recordings between himself, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin De Leon, engaging in intolerant and racist behavior.

Nury Martinez has also resigned as president of the Los Angeles City Council, and announced this morning that she will be taking a leave of absence from the L.A City Council before a contentious L.A City Council meeting.

Many are not pleased, however, with Martinez stepping down as Council President, but still holding her seat and having the ability to impact decisions that the L.A City Council makes.

Several politicians from the local level, to the senate, have condemned Martinez and those on the audio, calling for their immediate resignation, including President Joe Biden.

"This is a very dark day in LA politics for African-Americans, the lgbtq community, indigenous people and Angeleno's who have put their faith and trust in their local government. Today the facade came crashing down. Our hearts are heavy in grief." L.A Black City Council members said in a statement.

The audio also caught remarks that Martinez made that were anti-renter, as well as negative stereotypes of dark-skinned Oaxacan's in Koreatown.

At another point, Martinez recalls a conversation with Black L.A businessman Danny Bakewell about possibly transferring Los Angeles International Airport out of Bonin's council district and into that of Councilman Marqueece Harris- Dawson.

The council president says she told Bakewell to "go get the airport from his little brother -- that little bitch Bonin."

"I sincerely apologize to the people I hurt with my words: to my colleagues, their families, especially to Mike, Sean, and your son. As a mother, I know better and I am sorry. I am truly ashamed. I know this is the result of my own actions. I'm sorry to your entire family for putting you through this."

Tina Sampay also known by her byline, Slauson Girl, is the founder and CEO of Slauson Girl Media (Group) LLC, a Black-woman owned news and multi-media company based in Los Angeles. She serves the underrepresented communities in South Los Angeles as a native of South Central, L.A.

