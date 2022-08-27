Los Angeles, CA

Heather Hutt To Replace Herb Wesson, Ridley-Thomas If Approved By L.A City Council

Slauson Girl

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez filed a motion to appoint Heather Hutt to serve as a fill-in council member for the 10th district, which continues to lack voting and overall representation.

The Southern Leadership Conference of Southern California filed a lawsuit, challenging the legality of Herb Wesson’s appointment as an interim for Mark Ridley-Thomas, saying Wesson is termed out.

Councilman Ridley-Thomas was suspended last October, following his federal indictment on corruption charges with a Dean of USC's School of Social Work. The 20-count indictment stems from a quid pro quo relationship that MRT developed with Fylnn, while she served as Dean of USC's School of Social Work.

A judge extended an order last week, blocking Wesson from sitting on the City Council. He resigned three days after the preliminary injunction was issued, which continued to stop him from performing any official duties.

Wesson represented the 10th district from 2005-2020, serving as L.A City Council President from 2012-2020.

Hutt formerly served as the first Black State Director in California under Sen. Kamala Harris. She was born in the 10th District and currently resides in Baldwin Vista.

She also served as District Director for former State Sen. Isadore Hall.

The motion to appoint Hutt was seconded by Councilmen Gil Cedillo, Paul Koretz, Mitch O'Farrell and Kevin de León.

Hutt's nomination process will continue next week.

If appointed, she will be the first woman to represent the 10th District and the third Black councilwoman in L.A's history.

"Leadership is stepping up during a challenging time,'' Martinez said. "That is what Heather Hutt has done as caretaker and what I know she will do as the council member for the 10th District.''

Tina Sampay also known by her byline, Slauson Girl, is the founder and CEO of Slauson Girl Media (Group) LLC, a Black-woman owned news and multi-media company based in Los Angeles. She serves the underrepresented communities in South Los Angeles as a native of South Central, L.A.

