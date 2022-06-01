Andre Spicer Replaces Isaac Galvan on Compton's City Council After 2021 Voter Fraud

Andre Spicer

Compton, CA–Today in Compton’s Council Chambers there will be a swearing in ceremony for Andre Spicer, after a Judge ruled Friday to overturn the 2021 Compton City Council election. The ruling comes in favor of Spicer, following a lawsuit he filed against his opponent Isaac Galvan for Compton’s District 2 seat.

Spicer’s lawsuit alleged Galvan committed voter fraud by submitting several fraudulent ballots in an election that Galvan was said to have won by one vote. Spicer’s lawsuit came after Galvan was arrested in August 2021 and charged with conspiring to commit election fraud along with 5 others.

Slauson Girl

Slauson Girl

Following Galvan’s arrest in 2021, community members gathered to protest and call on Galvan to resign from Compton’s City Council. They also created and circulated a petition to support their efforts.

In a statement, Spicer says that he is still in shock following the ruling but he is grateful to see the day that he fought for finally come, and he is looking forward to working with his council colleagues in moving the city of Compton forward.

“I am still in total shock but at the same time my heart is filled with gratitude. I thank God for giving us the strength to see this through. Over the next few days I will take the time to rest up, gather my thoughts, and prepare for work on Tuesday.The day that I’ve prayed for, fast for, fought for, has finally come and so has the responsibilities that come with it. I’m looking forward to working with my council colleagues in moving the city forward.”- Andre Spicer

The Judge’s ruling also comes after David Blake Jr., a liaison who worked for Galvan, was arrested for suspicion of murder in Downey last week. Blake is also the son of DJ Quik.