Beloved Actress Betty White Passes at 99

Slackpreneur

This will be a New Years Eve to remember. A month before Betty White was to turn 100, the Golden Girls star has passed. 

She was an outstanding actress with over 21 Primetime Emmy nominations and five wins. In 2021 she told PEOPLE magazine that "having a sense of humor" was a key to having a long life. 

Betty White's career started in the 1940s after graduating from high school. She began on radio and eventually got her show, called The Betty White Show.

She shined in roles that included shows like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Boston Legal, Community, and was a host at 88 for SNL in May 2010, one of the highest-rated episodes in a year and a half. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CtcnF_0da6rdwz00
Ms. White in her amazing performance as host of "Saturday Night Live" in May 2010Dana Edelson/NBC

She also made appearances in Toy Story 4, The Proposal, Ponyo (English Version), and many others. 

Betty White was a strong supporter of LGBTQ+ rights and was slammed in the 1950s for having African American tap dancer Arthur Duncan on her show. This made Arthur Duncan the first Black regular on a televised American variety show.

White's agent and close friend Jeff Witjas confirmed the tragic news to People.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," he said. "I will miss her terribly, and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again." 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Betty White# Celebrity# Death# Golden Girls# SNL

Comments / 1

Published by

Judson Hurd likes to write things, is a Slackpreneur, musician, and loves David Lynch movies. For more go to @judsonhurd

Wilmington, NC
887 followers

More from Slackpreneur

U.S. National Parks Offer Free Admission For 5 Days in 2022

During the pandemic, national parks in the U.S. were very popular due to Americans looking for something to do but in a safe environment. Yellowstone national park made attendance records in September and August of last year.

Read full story
2 comments
Henderson County, NC

NC 3-Year-Old Girl Accidentally Shoots Self on Christmas Day

A 3-year-old accidentally shot herself in the head and was hospitalized on Christmas DayScreen-shot From GoFundMe. NC 3-Year-Old Girl Accidentally Shoots Self on Christmas Day. In a tragic turn of events, a 3-year-old girl named Aylee in Henderson County shot herself with a handgun on Christmas Day, according to local news media.

Read full story
1 comments

COVID-19 and Holiday Family Gatherings

Disclaimer: This is not medical advice and please consult with your doctor for more information about COVID-19. While the holiday season is filled with family gatherings, many people are worried about staying healthy. With the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent discovery of an Omicron variant, the time of year is especially risky for germs. However, a few precautions can minimize the chances of infection. Make sure to wash your hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds.

Read full story
5 comments

Why Die Hard is the Best Holiday Film

If you're looking for the best holiday film, you've come to the right place. The 1988 action classic is a perfect choice. With its realistic party scenes and Santa Claus, Die Hard is ideal for the season. It's also an excellent choice for holiday viewing if you're looking for a satirical movie about the true meaning of Christmas. Although the film has some controversial scenes, the main characters are lovable, and the movie isn't as violent as many other movies.

Read full story
5 comments

Why the New Spider-Man No Way Home Is the Best Marvel Film of the Last Decade

The latest installment in the Spider-Man universe is no less entertaining than its predecessors, but "No Way Home" takes this superhero's storyline to a whole new level. The movie, directed by Jon Watts, features Tom Holland as Spider-Man and features a host of other key Marvel characters, such as the Green Goblin and Doc Ock. In addition, the film is packed with fan service and nostalgia, but it does have a heart of its own. The film's story revolves around Peter Parker, a brilliant teen with superpowers who must face a world of danger to save his family.

Read full story
1 comments

A Checklist to Release New Music

Are you releasing your music soon? Here’s a checklist that you need to have before publishing your work!. Photo by Wes Hicks (Unsplash) Disclosure: Please note that some of the links below are affiliate links, and I will earn a small commission when you sign up through those links. This revenue goes to my addiction to strong, black coffee! I thoroughly recommend and personally use these services because I have found them useful and trustworthy. My personal lawyer (a/k/a David Lynch, our family dog) wanted to make sure I complied with FTC regulations!

Read full story

Remembering American Songwriter Legend John Prine

America, we have lost a true legend and treasure. I was so sad to hear about the passing of John Prine, whose music I have enjoyed over the years. When hearing the news that he had contracted COVID-19, I was among many people wishing that he could beat this.

Read full story
24 comments
Wilmington, NC

Thank God for Women’s Studies!

Hello there, I’m Judson Hurd. I’m currently in my mid 30’s living in Wilmington, NC, as a musician/composer, piano teacher, and writer. Recently I came across a tweet by local UNCW professor Mike Adams, and it made me contemplate some of my academic past at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG). The screenshot below is of the tweet, which says, “Don’t shut down the universities. Shut down the non-essential majors. Like Women’s Studies.”

Read full story
2 comments

Eric Clapton Sues Widow and Wins Case

Guitarist blues legend and vaccine skeptic Eric Clapton has been in the news lately, but not for a good reason. Claiming to be for freedom and only playing venues in primarily red states where COVID checks were not mandatory, it's a significant change from an artist who claimed in interviews from the 60s not to want to talk about politics.

Read full story
557 comments

Make Money From Your Couch

Make easy money at homePicture by Niklas Hamann (Unsplash) Disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice and some of the links below are affiliate links, and I will earn a small commission when you sign up through those links.This revenue goes to my addiction to strong, black coffee! I fully recommend and personally use these services because I have found them useful and trustworthy. My personal lawyer (a/k/a David Lynch, our family dog) wanted to make sure I complied with FTC regulations!

Read full story
3 comments

A Wedding Music Gig I Want to Forget

As working musicians, we all have a story or two of the worst gigs we have played. From bridezillas to the drunk patrons, I’ve definitely paid my dues. Although my experience has been positive for the most part over the years, being a wedding pianist can indeed be a thankless job sometimes. Here is my worst wedding gig ever.

Read full story
Fayetteville, AR

Former Reality TV Star Josh Duggar Convicted of Downloading and Possessing Child Pornography

Josh Duggar Booking Photo(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office) In a courthouse in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on December 9th, a jury convicted former 33-year-old Reality TV show star Josh Duggar of possessing child pornography. When he's sentenced at a later date, he could be facing up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 per count.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy