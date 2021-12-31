Beloved Actress Betty White Passes at 99

This will be a New Years Eve to remember. A month before Betty White was to turn 100, the Golden Girls star has passed.

She was an outstanding actress with over 21 Primetime Emmy nominations and five wins. In 2021 she told PEOPLE magazine that "having a sense of humor" was a key to having a long life.

Betty White's career started in the 1940s after graduating from high school. She began on radio and eventually got her show, called The Betty White Show.

She shined in roles that included shows like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Boston Legal, Community, and was a host at 88 for SNL in May 2010, one of the highest-rated episodes in a year and a half.

Ms. White in her amazing performance as host of "Saturday Night Live" in May 2010 Dana Edelson/NBC

She also made appearances in Toy Story 4, The Proposal, Ponyo (English Version), and many others.

Betty White was a strong supporter of LGBTQ+ rights and was slammed in the 1950s for having African American tap dancer Arthur Duncan on her show. This made Arthur Duncan the first Black regular on a televised American variety show.

White's agent and close friend Jeff Witjas confirmed the tragic news to People.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," he said. "I will miss her terribly, and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."