A 3-year-old accidentally shot herself in the head and was hospitalized on Christmas Day Screen-shot From GoFundMe

NC 3-Year-Old Girl Accidentally Shoots Self on Christmas Day

In a tragic turn of events, a 3-year-old girl named Aylee in Henderson County shot herself with a handgun on Christmas Day, according to local news media.

Authorities said they received a 911 call at 2:45 PM on Christmas Day. The caller said the child had accidentally received access to a gun and been shot.

According to deputies and a GoFundMe page, the child was airlifted to a hospital in Asheville.

Aylee had surgery that evening from the neurosurgeon, and her mother gave an update that "She made it through the night heavily sedated."

As of two days ago, Aylee remains in very critical condition in the hospital in Asheville, NC.

On December 28, the GoFundMe fundraiser has raised over $14,000 on a $5,000 goal.

No words were given by the parents how the child came into possession of the gun but said they were praying for "a miracle for our precious little girl" and said the pressure on her brain was high and "the next 48 hours are very critical."

"Hundreds of prayer warriors around the world are lifting Aylee in prayer for her survival and full recovery from this accident. Please join with us in declaring fullness of life and health for Aylee," the victim's parents wrote on their GoFundMe page.

Detectives from Henderson County Sheriff Department are currently investigating the incident.

You can donate toward Aylee's medical expenses and the family finances at the GoFundMe page.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.