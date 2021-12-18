Eric Clapton Sues Widow and Wins Case

Guitarist blues legend and vaccine skeptic Eric Clapton has been in the news lately, but not for a good reason. Claiming to be for freedom and only playing venues in primarily red states where COVID checks were not mandatory, it's a significant change from an artist who claimed in interviews from the 60s not to want to talk about politics.

From writing an anti-lockdown song entitled "Stand and Deliver" with buddy Van Morrison during the middle of a worldwide health crisis that has killed over 800,000 people in the USA alone to posing with Texas GOP governor Greg Abbott Eric Clapton has been more vocal about his stance on politics.

Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott backstage with Eric Clapton after Austin concert Twitter @GregAbbott_TX

Eric Clapton sued a German widow who unknowingly posted a bootlegged, live album from the 80s that was owned by her late husband on eBay for the sum of €9.95 or equivalent to $11. She claimed that her late husband had bought the CD at a department store in 1987, and she was unaware that it was a bootleg. The court denied her appeal.

Since Eric Clapton has won the case, she will have to pay $3,500 in legal fees for both parties, and if the recording remains on eBay, she could face up to six months of prison time and $283,000 in fines.

Eric Clapton seems to have a lot of time on his hands. Instead of going after widows that are unknowingly committing copyright infringement after their husband's passing, perhaps he will reconsider showing some kindness to someone who has just lost their loved one during a difficult time.