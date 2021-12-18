Eric Clapton Sues Widow and Wins Case

Slackpreneur

Guitarist blues legend and vaccine skeptic Eric Clapton has been in the news lately, but not for a good reason. Claiming to be for freedom and only playing venues in primarily red states where COVID checks were not mandatory, it's a significant change from an artist who claimed in interviews from the 60s not to want to talk about politics.

From writing an anti-lockdown song entitled "Stand and Deliver" with buddy Van Morrison during the middle of a worldwide health crisis that has killed over 800,000 people in the USA alone to posing with Texas GOP governor Greg Abbott Eric Clapton has been more vocal about his stance on politics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PMgqq_0dPhKUq400
Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott backstage with Eric Clapton after Austin concertTwitter @GregAbbott_TX

Eric Clapton sued a German widow who unknowingly posted a bootlegged, live album from the 80s that was owned by her late husband on eBay for the sum of €9.95 or equivalent to $11. She claimed that her late husband had bought the CD at a department store in 1987, and she was unaware that it was a bootleg. The court denied her appeal.

Since Eric Clapton has won the case, she will have to pay $3,500 in legal fees for both parties, and if the recording remains on eBay, she could face up to six months of prison time and $283,000 in fines.

Eric Clapton seems to have a lot of time on his hands. Instead of going after widows that are unknowingly committing copyright infringement after their husband's passing, perhaps he will reconsider showing some kindness to someone who has just lost their loved one during a difficult time.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Eric ClaptonLawsuitCOVID

Comments / 545

Published by

Judson Hurd likes to write things, is a Slackpreneur, musician, and loves David Lynch movies. For more go to @judsonhurd

Wilmington, NC
803 followers

More from Slackpreneur

COVID-19 and Holiday Family Gatherings

Disclaimer: This is not medical advice and please consult with your doctor for more information about COVID-19. While the holiday season is filled with family gatherings, many people are worried about staying healthy. With the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent discovery of an Omicron variant, the time of year is especially risky for germs. However, a few precautions can minimize the chances of infection. Make sure to wash your hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds.

Read full story
4 comments

Why Die Hard is the Best Holiday Film

If you're looking for the best holiday film, you've come to the right place. The 1988 action classic is a perfect choice. With its realistic party scenes and Santa Claus, Die Hard is ideal for the season. It's also an excellent choice for holiday viewing if you're looking for a satirical movie about the true meaning of Christmas. Although the film has some controversial scenes, the main characters are lovable, and the movie isn't as violent as many other movies.

Read full story
1 comments

Why the New Spider-Man No Way Home Is the Best Marvel Film of the Last Decade

The latest installment in the Spider-Man universe is no less entertaining than its predecessors, but "No Way Home" takes this superhero's storyline to a whole new level. The movie, directed by Jon Watts, features Tom Holland as Spider-Man and features a host of other key Marvel characters, such as the Green Goblin and Doc Ock. In addition, the film is packed with fan service and nostalgia, but it does have a heart of its own. The film's story revolves around Peter Parker, a brilliant teen with superpowers who must face a world of danger to save his family.

Read full story
1 comments

A Checklist to Release New Music

Are you releasing your music soon? Here’s a checklist that you need to have before publishing your work!. Photo by Wes Hicks (Unsplash) Disclosure: Please note that some of the links below are affiliate links, and I will earn a small commission when you sign up through those links. This revenue goes to my addiction to strong, black coffee! I thoroughly recommend and personally use these services because I have found them useful and trustworthy. My personal lawyer (a/k/a David Lynch, our family dog) wanted to make sure I complied with FTC regulations!

Read full story

Remembering American Songwriter Legend John Prine

America, we have lost a true legend and treasure. I was so sad to hear about the passing of John Prine, whose music I have enjoyed over the years. When hearing the news that he had contracted COVID-19, I was among many people wishing that he could beat this.

Read full story
18 comments
Wilmington, NC

Thank God for Women’s Studies!

Hello there, I’m Judson Hurd. I’m currently in my mid 30’s living in Wilmington, NC, as a musician/composer, piano teacher, and writer. Recently I came across a tweet by local UNCW professor Mike Adams, and it made me contemplate some of my academic past at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG). The screenshot below is of the tweet, which says, “Don’t shut down the universities. Shut down the non-essential majors. Like Women’s Studies.”

Read full story
2 comments

Make Money From Your Couch

Make easy money at homePicture by Niklas Hamann (Unsplash) Disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice and some of the links below are affiliate links, and I will earn a small commission when you sign up through those links.This revenue goes to my addiction to strong, black coffee! I fully recommend and personally use these services because I have found them useful and trustworthy. My personal lawyer (a/k/a David Lynch, our family dog) wanted to make sure I complied with FTC regulations!

Read full story
3 comments

A Wedding Music Gig I Want to Forget

As working musicians, we all have a story or two of the worst gigs we have played. From bridezillas to the drunk patrons, I’ve definitely paid my dues. Although my experience has been positive for the most part over the years, being a wedding pianist can indeed be a thankless job sometimes. Here is my worst wedding gig ever.

Read full story
Fayetteville, AR

Former Reality TV Star Josh Duggar Convicted of Downloading and Possessing Child Pornography

Josh Duggar Booking Photo(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office) In a courthouse in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on December 9th, a jury convicted former 33-year-old Reality TV show star Josh Duggar of possessing child pornography. When he's sentenced at a later date, he could be facing up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 per count.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy