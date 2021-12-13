Make Money From Your Couch

Make easy money at home Picture by Niklas Hamann (Unsplash)

Disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice and some of the links below are affiliate links, and I will earn a small commission when you sign up through those links. This revenue goes to my addiction to strong, black coffee! I fully recommend and personally use these services because I have found them useful and trustworthy. My personal lawyer (a/k/a David Lynch, our family dog) wanted to make sure I complied with FTC regulations!

Are you stuck at home? Working on your social distancing and finishing that binge of Netflix (Tiger King anybody?)? Here are three quick, easy ways you can make money straight from your couch while enjoying your TV binge:

Rakuten has been my favorite way to earn money. Do you shop at stores online like Petco, Ebay, and Best Buy? Rakuten (formerly Ebates) is an online website or app where you can earn on every purchase you make through their site. It’s one of the easiest ways to make money, and their referral program is awesome! Not only can you get $25 per referral but also your friend will get $10. Sign up here now! Below is a screenshot of what I’ve made so far:

Rakuten Earnings Judson Hurd

Another one of my favorite ways to make easy money is Swagbucks. Swagbucks is so easy to use! They reward you with points from online purchases from stores like Amazon, Ebay, and so many more. Their referral program is also amazing! You and your referral get a 500 Swagbucks (SB) Bonus when your referral earns 500 SB within their first 30 days; PLUS you’ll also earn 10% of their SB earnings for the life of their account.Getting the Amazon gift cards from my referrals is my favorite!

Picture by Shannon McCutcheon (Unsplash)

Are you an artsy type? Have a creative itch? There are so many websites that are looking for your talent. I’m a musician and make music for the website Pond5. Pond5 sells music, photos, and video footage for content creators. There will always be a demand in this area due to the growth of YouTube, Podcasts, and other media. If you have a home music studio and/or digital camera, you can start making money on Pond5 today!

During this time with the coronavirus outbreak, it’s more important then ever to get creative by thinking outside of the box and making money at the same time!