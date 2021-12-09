Former Reality TV Star Josh Duggar Convicted of Downloading and Possessing Child Pornography

Josh Duggar Booking Photo (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

In a courthouse in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on December 9th, a jury convicted former 33-year-old Reality TV show star Josh Duggar of possessing child pornography. When he's sentenced at a later date, he could be facing up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 per count.

According to People Magazine, his cousin, Amy Duggar King, says she's praying and had to say this in an Instagram story.

"Today is a heavy day," she wrote. "This whole week will be. Next week will be too. Until justice is served."

In another slide, she added: "Vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord, I will repay thee. Please pray for the victims and for the truth to be revealed. Pray that the judge will give the ultimate sentence."

Josh Duggar was made famous during his time on the show "19 and Counting," which was broadcast on TLC until 2015. It was canceled following a revelation of alleged molestation Josh had committed against four of his sisters and a babysitter.

TLC then ran a new show entitled "Counting On," but that was canceled after 11 seasons in 2021.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said he had apologized and confessed to the fondling. Later Josh apologized for cheating on his wife and for creating a profile on the site Ashley Madison.

Duggar's attorneys argued that the sexual abuse images, including a toddler and small children, were downloaded by someone else, but the jury wasn't convinced.

Jim Bob Duggar, the patriarch of the Duggar family, is currently running for a special election for a vacant State Senate seat in Northwest Arkansas.