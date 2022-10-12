Skydivers Establish 4 Maryland State Records

On September 17, 2022, nine skydivers, age forty and over, established four Maryland state skydiving records on the same day at Skydive Chesapeake in Ridgely, Maryland. The new Maryland state records are:

The largest skydive formation in Maryland (USPA-pending)

The largest Parachutists Over Phorty Society (POPS) skydive formation in Maryland

The largest Skydivers Over Sixty (SOS) skydive formation in Maryland

The largest Jumpers Over Seventy (JOS) skydive formation in Maryland

The record setting began with three skydivers, age 70 and older, boarding the plane with the videographer and successfully establishing the first Maryland state POPS, SOS and JOS records.

On the next attempt they added the skydivers over forty to make a nine-way formation, succeeded in breaking the first POPS record that was established earlier that day and setting the first Maryland state United States Parachute Association (USPA) record which is pending final verification.

The skydivers were Pete Baer, Butch Chelton, Scott Gillis (vidiographer), Kevin Grishkot, Stan Kay, Jason Krumholz, Mike Lipinski, James Shorter, Rob Yeadt, and Ben Wong. The records are recognized and recorded by the USPA, POPS, SOS and JOS.

All Maryland state records were unclaimed until the skydivers established these formation skydiving records. Other Maryland state records are still unclaimed, and these skydivers have their eyes set on establishing them.

The skydivers thank the following:

Skydive Chesapeake owner & staff for supporting this historical effort ( https://www.skydivechesapeake.com/ )

) Scott Gillis for videographer support

The USPA judge ( https://uspa.org/ )

) USA POPS Top POP (aka Guido - https://www.pops-usa.com )

The nine skydivers who set the Maryland State skydiving records (image courtesy of Scott Gillis)

These skydivers encourage and look forward to supporting efforts to make and/or break future Maryland state records.