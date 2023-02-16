Dr. David Mathews APPOINTED AFF student program director

Skydive Tecumseh

News Release: 14 February 2023

If you've ever had the desire to learn to skydive, we've got some very exciting news to share!

We are proud to announce the appointment of Dr. David Mathews as AFF Student Program Director.

Dr. Mathews brings a wealth of educational leadership experience to the position. He holds a Ph.D. in mathematics, and has been a teacher, textbook author, research mathematician, and a college president!

Dr. Mathews began skydiving in 1980 with the Michigan State University Sport Parachuting Club. Later, he went on to become an Army Special Forces “Green Beret” High Altitude Low Opening (HALO) team leader.

Dr. Mathews has served as an AFF Instructor at Skydive Tecumseh since 2018. Most recently, in 2021 he also earned his tandem instructor rating. Although Dr. Mathews really enjoys tandem jumps as well as formation skydiving (and night/oxygen/jet jumps!), his true passion is teaching skydiving. He has trained hundreds of students to make their first solo skydive and thoroughly enjoys helping them progress in their flying skills.

On the appointment, Drop Zone Manager (DZM) Shaggio Levesque said, "We are extremely fortunate to have Dave as part of our family. Dave is one of the best teachers that I have met in skydiving. He takes real pride in his students’ progress and successes. The easiest way to manage is to surround yourself with great people who are invested in your organization and Dave is all of that and then some."

On his new position, Mathews said, “Skydive Tecumseh is a very special dropzone in many ways. We have excellent student gear, excellent training facilities, and an excellent student landing area, not to mention TWO turbine aircraft. We also have exceptional management and a wonderful group of instructors, pilots, and staff. I am humbled to have this leadership opportunity working with such talented people on our shared passion of providing world-class skydiving instruction.”

Dr. Mathews is beginning his duties immediately with a free refresher course for continuing students on Friday evening immediately before SDT’s Safety Day on Saturday April 22, 2023.