Travel tips for visiting to Thailand

Thailand is a country that tends to be more popular with our French counterparts and for good reason. When you travel to Thailand it can often feel like you're on the set of The Beach with the white sand beaches, blue waters, ancient caves, and idyllic islands but of course, we think that this beautiful country should also be accessible to everyone so it's important to consider how much money you want to invest in your holiday too!

Top 5 Places to Visit in Thailand

1) Bangkok Bangkok's bustling capital city is a must-visit in Thailand. With its vibrant nightlife, delicious food, and rich culture, there’s something for everyone in Bangkok.

2) Chiang Mai – For a more laid-back Thai experience, head to the city of Chiang Mai. This charming city is known for its serene temples, lovely gardens, and friendly locals.

3) Phuket – Phuket is Thailand’s largest island and one of its most popular tourist destinations. With its beautiful beaches, clear waters, and luxury resorts, it’s no wonder why Phuket is so popular.

4) Krabi – Krabi is another stunning island destination in Thailand. With its jungle-covered cliffs, limestone caves, and mangrove forests, Krabi is a nature lover’s paradise.

5) Pai – Last but not least on our list of top places to visit in Thailand is the small town of Pai. This quaint town is nestled in the country’s mountainous north and is known for its laid-back vibe and stunning scenery.

Different Types of Temples in Thailand

Temples are an important part of Thai culture, and there are many different types to be found throughout the country. The most common type of temple is the Wat, which can be found in almost every town and village. These temples are usually Buddhist and often contain important historical artifacts.

The second most common type of temple is the Chedi, which is also typically Buddhist. These temples are usually more ornate than Wats and often contain beautiful murals and statues.

Another type of temple that is popular in Thailand is the spirit house. These structures are designed to house spirits and are often decorated with brightly-colored paintings and sculptures.

Finally, there are several Hindu temples in Thailand, particularly in the country's south. These temples often feature elaborate architecture and colorful sculptures and paintings.

How to get Around in Bangkok

Bangkok is a bustling city with plenty to see and do.

Here are some tips on how to get around:

-The best way to get around Bangkok is by taxi. Taxis are relatively cheap and easy to flag down. Just be sure to agree on a price before getting in, as some drivers may try to take advantage of tourists.

-Public transportation in Bangkok includes buses, boats, and the Skytrain. The Skytrain is an excellent option if you're looking to avoid traffic. Tickets can be purchased at any Skytrain station.

-Another option for getting around Bangkok is by tuk-tuk. These motorized rickshaws are a fun way to experience the city, but be sure to agree on a price beforehand as they can be expensive.

What Weather to Expect

The weather in Thailand is tropical and humid, with average temperatures ranging from 17-33 degrees Celsius. The best time to visit Thailand is between November and February when the weather is cooler and drier. However, even during this period, there can be heavy rains and thunderstorms. March to May is the hot season and should be avoided if you don't like extremely high temperatures. June to October is the rainy season and although rainfall is not constant, there are more risks of strong storms and flooding.

How Much it Costs

The cost of traveling to Thailand depends on your travel style and what you want to do while you're there. If you're looking to backpack around the country and stay in hostels, then your costs will be fairly low. However, if you're hoping to stay in nicer hotels and eat at restaurants every day, then your costs will be higher.

In general, the budget is about $30-50 USD per day for food, accommodation, and activities. This will go up or down depending on your specific choices, but it's a good place to start planning your trip.

One thing to keep in mind is that many attractions in Thailand have an entrance fee, so factor that into your budget as well. temples are usually free to enter, but national parks and museums often have ticket prices.

Suggested Gear and Planning Tips

There are a few things to remember when packing for your trip to Thailand.

-The weather is hot and humid year-round, so pack light, breathable clothing.

-Sunscreen and insect repellent are essential.

-A small first-aid kit is also a good idea.

-If you plan on doing any hiking or trekking, be sure to pack appropriate shoes and gear.

-And finally, don't forget your camera! Thailand is an incredibly photogenic country.

Tips for a Westerner Traveling to Thailand

1. Do your research

Before you travel to Thailand, it is important to do your research about the country and its customs. This will help you to be prepared for what to expect when you arrive. Additionally, it is helpful to read up on Thai culture and history so that you can appreciate everything that the country has to offer.

2. Be respectful

When you are in Thailand, it is important to be respectful of the local customs and culture. This includes things like dress code, language, and social norms. Remember that you are a guest in the country, and it is always polite to show respect for your hosts.

3. Learn some basic phrases

Although English is widely spoken in Thailand, learning some basic Thai phrases will go a long way in helping you to connect with locals. It will also show that you are making an effort to learn about the culture. Some useful phrases include: hello (Sawasdee), thank you (a