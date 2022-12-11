A Brief History Of Mole, Mexico's National Dish

National dish of Mexico Photo by flickr

We know Mexico best as a melting pot of old and new, with its world-class museums and modern conveniences gracing the rolling foothills of the Sierra Madre. Yet beneath this veneer of progress lies an irreplaceable tradition, a living heritage entwined with the very soul of Mexican culture – its cuisine

Why is Mole so important to Mexico?

Mole is a type of Mexican sauce that is typically made from a variety of chili peppers, nuts, and seeds. It is often used to flavor chicken or other meats and is also a popular ingredient in many traditional Mexican dishes.

Mole has been an important part of Mexican culture for centuries and is believed to have originated in the state of Oaxaca. Mole sauces were traditionally made by grinding all of the ingredients by hand, which was a time-consuming process. Today, there are many different types of mole sauce available, and it is one of the most popular sauces in Mexico.

Mole sauce is typically served with rice and beans and can be found in most Mexican restaurants. It is also a common ingredient in many recipes, such as enchiladas and tamales.

What’s in Mole?

Mole is a traditional Mexican sauce made from various ingredients, including chili peppers, chocolate, and spices. While there are many different recipes for mole, the sauce is typically used to flavor chicken or pork dishes.

Mole originates in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, where it is still a popular dish. The name of the sauce comes from the Nahuatl word mōlli, which means "sauce" or "mixture." According to legend, the mole was created by nuns at a convent in the city of Puebla de Los Angeles. The nuns were looking for a way to use up a large number of chili peppers that had been donated to them. They combined the peppers with other ingredients on hand, including chocolate and spices, to create a sauce.

While mole is often thought of as very spicy, the heat level heat can vary depending on the recipe. Some versions of the sauce are quite mild, while others are fiery hot. Mole is usually served with rice and beans, and it can be accompanied by tortillas or bread.

The history of mole sauce

Mole is a traditional Mexican sauce that is typically made from a variety of ingredients, including chili peppers, chocolate, and nuts. It is often served over poultry or meat and can be either savory or sweet.

Mole sauce has been enjoyed in Mexico for centuries, and its origins are unknown. However, it is believed to have originated in the state of Oaxaca, which is known for its wide variety of chili peppers. The mole sauce was likely created as a way to use up these peppers, as well as other ingredients that were available locally.

Over time, the recipe for mole sauce has evolved and changed, with different regions of Mexico putting their spin on the dish. Today, there are many different types of mole sauce available, each with its unique flavor. Whether you like your mole sweet or spicy, there’s sure to be a recipe out there that you’ll love!

Basic Recipe for Black “Oaxacan” Mole

Assuming you want a recipe for black mole:

Ingredients

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons (140 grams) of lard or vegetable shortening

3 garlic cloves, peeled and roughly chopped

1 medium white onion, peeled and roughly chopped

1/2 teaspoon (2.5 grams) cumin seeds, toasted and ground

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cinnamon stick, broken in half

6 cups (1.5 liters) of chicken broth

2 chipotle chiles in adobo, plus 2 tablespoons of the sauce

2 cups fresh corn kernels, or 1 1/2 cups (360 grams) frozen corn kernels, thawed

8 ounces (227 grams) of tomatillos, husks removed

4 ounces (113 grams) of fresh hoja santa leaves or 8 dried hoja santa leaves*

8-ounce package of Mexican chocolate, finely chopped

Mole Paste:

10 Mulato chiles, stemmed, seeded, and deveined

10 ancho chiles, stemmed, seeded, and deveined

10 pasilla chiles, stemmed, seeded, and deveined

1 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted

1 tablespoon whole almonds, toasted and skinned

1/4 cup raisins

How to make mole sauce

Mole sauce is a traditional Mexican sauce made with a variety of ingredients including chili peppers, chocolate, nuts, and seeds. It is typically served over poultry or meat dishes.

There are many different recipes for mole sauce, but all require careful cooking and blending of the ingredients to create a smooth, rich sauce. Some of the most common chili peppers used in mole sauce include ancho and guajillo. Chocolate is also a key ingredient; it helps balance out the heat from the chili peppers.

To make mole sauce, start by roasting the chili peppers and then soaking them in water to soften. Then, place all of the ingredients into a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Mole sauce can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Variations on the basic black mole sauce

Mole is a rich, flavorful sauce that originates from Mexico. It is typically made with a variety of dried chili peppers, nuts, seeds, and chocolate, and it can be used as a marinade, condiment, or cooking sauce. There are many different variations of mole sauce, each with its unique flavor profile.

1. Red mole: This variety is made with red chili peppers and is often used as a cooking sauce for meats.

2. Green mole: This variety is made with green chili peppers and is often used as a condiment or dipping sauce.

3. Black mole: This variety is made with dark-colored chili peppers and chocolate, and it is the most common type of mole sauce.

4. Yellow mole: This variety is made with yellow chili peppers and turmeric, and it has a curry-like flavor profile.

5. White mole: This variety is made with white beans, almonds, and sesame seeds, and it has a nutty flavor profile.

6. Spicy mole: This variety is made with extra spicy chili peppers and is often used as a marinade or cooking sauce for meats.

7. Sweet mole: This variety is made with fruit juices or honey, and it has a sweet flavor profile.

8. Creamy mole: This variety is made with milk or cream, and it has a smooth texture and rich flavor profile.