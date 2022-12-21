Opinion: Can you really spot a sigma?

In this post we are going to talk about the sigma personality. In particular, we will talk about the meaning of this interesting term and the signs someone may be a sigma.

You have probably heard of the most common and popular personality types like the alpha male, the alpha female, the beta male, and the beta female.

However, something that is gradually attracting even more attention than the above-mentioned personality types is the sigma.

What Is the Sigma Personality?

Sigma personality is a term used to describe a set of traits typical of someone who is confident, ambitious and strong — like alphas — but who is also highly independent and enjoys spending time alone.

9 Signs Someone May Be a Sigma

What follows are a few signs someone may be a sigma.

1. Self-reliance

Sigmas are people who can be in a group and even lead it if necessary, but who can also be on their own.

They are their own best friend, and don’t depend on others. They are not afraid of solitude, and actually enjoy spending time alone.

2. Emotional independence

Emotional independence is one of the defining traits of the sigma personality.

Sigmas don’t depend on others to feel happy or complete and they don’t need other people’s validation to feel good about themselves. They have full responsibility for their own feelings.

3. Authenticity

The privilege of a lifetime is to become who you truly are. ― Carl Gustav Jung

Something sigmas tend to have in common is authenticity.

Since they don’t need other people’s approval, they are who they are, they feel comfortable in their own skin and don’t try to be someone they’re not.

If you’re having a conversation with them they don’t pretend to be curious about you, and if they ask you questions it means their interest is genuine.

4. Self-esteem

Even if they are not loud, don’t brag and don’t seem extremely confident like an alpha for example, people with a sigma personality have a strong self-esteem.

They just tend to be quiet, which is why people don’t notice immediately their self-confidence.

5. Success

As Crystal Jackson mentioned in a recent article, a typical characteristic of sigmas is their tendency to be successful.

This is because they are self-reliant, independent, confident, strong, know what they want and go after it.

And these are all traits of people with a successful mindset.

6. They are quiet

The quieter you become, the more you can hear. - Ram Dass

Since they are comfortable in their own skin and don’t need external validation, sigmas are usually not very loud.

They don’t try to get other people’s attention all the time and they tend to be more quiet than other personality types like alphas for example.

7. They don’t try to impress

Sigmas have a strong self-worth, so they don’t feel the need to earn other people’s approval.

As a result, they don’t try to impress others talking about themselves and their accomplishments all the time.

They know not everyone will like them, and they’re okay with that.

8. They tend to be great partners

Sigmas tend to be confident, authentic, emotionally intelligent and loyal, which are all traits that make them great partners.

However, as Crystal mentioned in a recent article, they don’t commit easily.

This doesn’t mean they have an avoidant attachment style, it simply means they tend to be selective when it comes to relationships.

9. They are great listeners

Since they tend to be emotionally intelligent, sigmas tend to be great listeners.

When you talk to them, they show you a genuine interest in what you have to say and give you their undivided attention.

They don’t redirect all conversations to themselves like most people because they know what you’re telling them matters to you.

Quick Recap

Here are the main signs someone has a sigma personality:

  1. They’re self-reliant,
  2. Emotional independent,
  3. Authentic,
  4. Confident,
  5. They have a successful mindset,
  6. They are quiet,
  7. They don’t try to impress,
  8. Tend to be great partners,
  9. They’re great listeners.

Article originally published on The Truly Charming.

