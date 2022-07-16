Phoenix, AZ

Here are some great date ideas in the Phoenix area

Sira Mas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14NmX7_0ghBLuRm00
Photo by Dulcey Lima on Unsplash

No matter in which neighborhood you or your date live, we have you covered with the best places and experiences in the Phoenix area to impress your date and have a great time together.

Date Ideas in Phoenix

What follows are some great date date ideas in Phoenix, so that you can have a great time with your date and get to know each other.

1. The Helicopter Tour to the Gran Canyon

As Fred Baker, the Senior Travel Editor of Travelness, suggests, if your idea of a good date includes fun and adventure, then make sure to check out the helicopter tour to the Gran Canyon.

The Grand Canyon is one of the natural wonders that everyone needs to experience at least once in their lives.

You can appreciate the canyon from every angle throughout the helicopter journey, giving you a full 360-degree picture of its beauty.

You can have the opportunity to pass through the Dragon Corridor, one of the Grand Canyon's widest and deepest sections, as well as over two other regions, the North and South Rims.

Not to mention, you take advantage of the time as you make your way down through the air towards the ground. It's a terrific way to visit areas that are not accessible to bus or walking tours.

2. Watch a Baseball Game

As Madilyn Hill, CEO at TruePersonFinder, mentions, Phoenix is one of the largest baseball hotbeds in the world, and there's almost always a game going on.

The valley's spring training stadiums are used for minor league games toward the end of the summer and well into the fall, and that's not even counting the cheap tickets available for D-backs games or collegiate contests.

Arizona League games are often free, and you can usually get access to almost any game in town for under $20 if you look hard enough.

Lastly, nothing could be more romantic when both of you are sport enthusiasts.

3. Have Some Indoor Fun

If you're looking for a date idea that won't involve feeling like you're melting, then we have some indoor date ideas for you.

For example, as Mohammad Aaqib founder of Pandora Bracelet suggests, a great option is The Heard Museum in Uptown Phoenix. Here you can enjoy the world's most interesting collection of Native American art and culture.

You can also learn about instruments, listen to live music and play some instruments at the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM).

4. Relaxing Sound Meditation

If both you and your date are into yoga, meditation, and reiki, this option is definitely for you.

A great experience you can try together is the Relaxing Sound Meditation at Trace Zen Yoga.

You can purchase your tickets through Viator.

5. Hot Air Balloon Tour

One of the best, most romantic and original date ideas in Phoenix is definitely a hot air balloon tour.

And the best experience you can find is the hot air balloon flight at sunrise.

6. The Centipede Tour

Another great, fun date idea in the Phoenix area is theCentipede Tour.

In case you've never heard of it, the Centipede experience is a 3-hour tour through the amazing Arizona landscape, with opportunities to see abundant desert wildlife.

I've never tried this experience myself, but it has amazing reviews on several platforms.

7. Roosevelt Row

For the trendy couple looking to hit up multiple spots on a date night, Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix is a must.

As Sarah Boyd and Rachel Semik from Visit Phoenix mention, this walkable stretch of road offers a multitude of diverse locations to grab a drink, bite to eat, experience local art, or even knock down some bowling pins.

Some of Arizona’s most unique locations call Roosevelt Row home. Two of these are the Tokyo-like street bar Sake Haus and the brand-new Pedal Haus Downtown.

This last one also has a rooftop lounge that is perfect for when the sun goes down. (Now, that's romantic!)

8. Octane Raceway

As Samantha Odo, Chief Operating Officer at Precondo, suggests, another fun and unique date idea in the Phoenix area is having fun at Octane Raceway.

If you and your date like healthy competition, there's no better place to compare your talents than during a race on Octane Raceway's indoor-outdoor go-kart track, the only one of its type in the country.

You and your date can race around the one-third-mile track in a go-kart, accelerating to get the fastest time possible. (Sounds like a great experience).

9. The Nash Jazz Club

The Nash Jazz Club makes for the perfect ending to any date night.

This venue is one of the top jazz venues in the state and offers smooth music and a true intimate experience.

They have open mic nights, workshops, and general jazz listening for those who want a little variety on a date night in Phoenix.

The staff is friendly, the live music is incredible, and the atmosphere is dimly lit - making it a top-notch location in Phoenix.

10. Lower Salt River Rafting Tour

If you want to have a great time with your date and impress them, this rafting tour is one of the best and most original date ideas in Phoenix.

The tour lasts approximately four hours and is beginner-friendly. So, if it's your first time, don't worry.

You might also see wild horses and bald eagles during the experience.

This post was originally published on The Truly Charming.

