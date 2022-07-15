Opinion: Are You More Attractive Than You Think?

Sira Mas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Evpjc_0ggwU5CN00
Photo by Henri Pham on Unsplash

In this article we will talk about five signs you're way more attractive than you think.

We all tend to perceive ourselves differently from how others see us — at least to some extent.

While taking care of yourself and your appearance can positively influence your attractiveness, our behaviors and attitude have a stronger impact on how others perceive us.

There are people who have an inflated sense of self and who feel superior to others.

There are people who have a healthy level of self-confidence and who don’t feel superior to anyone, nor inferior.

And then there are people who are too humble to see how amazing they are.

Signs You're More Attractive Than You Think

Many of us belong the category of people who are too humble to see their own worth, and who feel less attractive than how they actually are.

If you’re one of these people, the following signs may help you see you're actually more attractive than you think.

1. You Have a Strong Life Purpose and Are Enthusiastic About It

Living with purpose doesn’t automatically make you attractive.

It’s more the result of doing it that can make people perceive you as more interesting.

When you have a clear life purpose, you also have clear goals. You know what you’re doing and where you’re going, and few things can distract you.

As mentioned in Personal Excellence, in the long term, this automatically translates into less procrastination, more action, and more life accomplishments.

This determination usually makes people perceive you as confident and centered, which are traits often associated with attractiveness.

2. People Say You Are a Good Listener

If everyone says you are a good listener, you probably do something that makes people feel good around you.

You probably do things like listening with the intent to understand— and not to just convey your opinion — and giving your undivided attention, which make you a good conversationalist.

If you think about it, we don’t enjoy being around people who interrupt us all the time or redirect every conversation to themselves.

Instead, we feel good talking to people who actively listen to us and make us feel listened to and understood.

Because listening is the way we connect with each other.

According to a study published in the journal Science of Nature, being a good listener is a trait that can help be perceived as more attractive — if you have it, people tend to genuinely enjoy your company and feel safe and understood around you.

3. People Initiate Contact With You More Than You Do With Them

You may be surrounded by people who have the habit of regularly calling and texting those they care about.

However, if all your friends and coworkers tend to initiate contact with you a lot and more than you do with them, it could be a sign people in general tend to enjoy your company — and want to spend more time talking to or hanging out with you.

If you think about it, we usually text, call and want to hang out with the people we care about or simply like. Because we tend to move towards the things that makes us feel good.

Recommended read: How to Become the Best, Most Attractive Version of Yourself: 5 Strategies

4. You Always Follow Through

Does always following through make you special? Or attractive?

Well, I don’t know about you, but for me people who always keep their word are rare. And they always earn my respect.

Let’s be honest. The world is full of people who say, “I’ll take care of this,” and then they don’t. “I’ll let you know,” and then they don’t.

We all know at least a few people who have the habit of making promises they eventually don’t keep.

And we have all been guilty of that at some point of our lives.

This is why if you are someone who consistently keeps their promises, you probably stand out in other people’s mind.

5. You Feel Comfortable Setting Boundaries

Daring to set boundaries is about having the courage to love ourselves, even when we risk disappointing others.
— Brené Brown

Knowing when to say no is one of the most admirable qualities someone can have.

It means you’re not afraid of what others may think of you, and that you are able to stand up for yourself in virtually any situation.

People who are not afraid of setting boundaries exude confidence. They love themselves enough to make their own mental wellbeing a priority.

And they can earn other people’s respect without the need to be arrogant, aggressive, manipulative or bully.

Some people get upset if you set boundaries with them, and may even try to make you feel bad and guilty for doing that.

That’s why so many people struggle to say no.

And usually the ones who have a hard time setting boundaries are people pleasers and those who have a low self-esteem.

For them, having to say no is a source of stress — since they usually need other people’s approval and external validation to feel good about themselves and see boundaries as a threat to it.

If you feel comfortable setting boundaries, it means you probably have a high self-esteem, don’t let people take advantage of you, and live on your own terms (and not following other people demands and expectations).

Being able to say no usually also means you are able to recognize, accept, and respect other people’s boundaries.

And these are all traits most of us find attractive in others — since they are key to build and maintain strong and healthy relationships.

Recommended read: The Ultimate Guide to Healthy and Strong Relationship Boundaries

Signs You Have an Attractive Personality: Final Thoughts

Sometimes we have some qualities and behaviors other people find attractive in us, and we don’t even realize it.

Here’s a recap of a few signs you are likely more attractive than you think.

  1. You have a strong life purpose and are enthusiastic about it;
  2. People say you are a good listener;
  3. People initiate contact with you more than you do with them;
  4. You always follow through;
  5. You feel comfortable setting boundaries.

This article was originally published on The Truly Charming

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Self# Attractiveness# Relationships# Attraction# Love

Comments / 104

Published by

Writer | Coach | Proud Amazonian | https://www.linkedin.com/in/sirams/

N/A
2228 followers

More from Sira Mas

How I Grew My Facebook Page

When I created my Facebook page, I thought getting many followers would be particularly hard, if not impossible. I started from zero on a very low budget, and I didn’t know much about social media marketing.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Here are some great date ideas in the Phoenix area

No matter in which neighborhood you or your date live, we have you covered with the best places and experiences in the Phoenix area to impress your date and have a great time together.

Read full story

What Are the Requirements to Join Mediavine as a Blogger in 2022?

If you’re reading this article, you’re probably wondering what are the requirements to apply for Mediavine and join their ad network as a publisher. Or maybe you just want to learn how to make money blogging.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Can You Make Money Writing from Home?

The truth about writing online is that it offers several advantages. One of the advantages is its income-making ability. The unpopular opinion that writers die poor (not in the Internet era) is nothing but a baseless assumption.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Is He Shy or Not That Into You?

It’s not always easy to understand if a guy is genuinely into you. Especially if he's shy. However, there are a few clues that can help you understand if a guy likes you - yes, even if he's trying to hide it and playing it cool.

Read full story

Opinion: What Type of Woman Is the Alpha Man Attracted to?

This is a question I've heard so many times, so I decided to write an article to answer it. In particular, in this post we are going to cover the main qualities an alpha male tends to like a lot in a woman.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Are You a Good Friend?

Having a true, good friend is one of the best things in life. It feels great when you know you have someone you can trust and consider a brother or sister. Perhaps that’s why they say your friends are the family you choose. However, it’s not always easy to tell if a friendship is genuine.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Can you really make money blogging?

Blogs are often the brainchild of individuals who desire to reach a wider audience and make money online. However, blogging doesn’t necessarily have to be only for those that desire other ways of generating income.

Read full story

Opinion: Can You Really Grow Your Glutes?

Summer is right around the corner, and many people want to know how to grow glutes so that they can show off a firmer butt at the beach. Thankfully, the best glute exercises are simple yet extremely effective. You want to grow booty to look great in a pair of shorts, so check out this comprehensive guide on how to grow glutes quickly.

Read full story

Opinion: Can You Feel Healthier and Younger?

There are people who look much younger than their age. Is there a secret formula to that? Is it genetic? Are they particularly lucky?. The answer is no. You can feel and look younger if you want, but you’ll have to build some healthy habits.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Here Are Some Nice Date Ideas in Dallas

If you're here, I'm pretty sure you're about to go on a date with someone you want to impress. And you don’t want to stick with the old, boring routine of dinner and drinks - or just drinks.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Are You Feeling Stuck?

Some people are good at what they do. Some others are outstanding. Then, there are people who can be defined unstoppable; they seem to excel in every area of their life. You continuously see them reach new goals and grow.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: How You Can Balance Freelancing with a Full-Time Job

In this article, you will learn how to balance freelancing with a full-time job. Getting a pay raise is not easy. However, if you want to increase your current income, there are some alternatives to asking for a salary increase; for example, applying for another position in your company or elsewhere, getting promoted, or giving yourself a pay raise through a side hustle.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Here Are Some Nice Date Ideas for This Spring in New York

Looking for some of the best, most unique date ideas in New York? Then this article is definitely what you were looking for. Whether you’re looking for a great place for your first date or you want to impress your partner, we got you covered.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Here Are Some Nice Date Ideas in Miami for This Spring

Whether this is your first date or it’s just a night out with your spouse, since you’re here, I’m pretty sure you want it to be unique and romantic. What follows are some of the best things you can do in this magical city.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Signs Someone Might Be Passive-Aggressive

It’s not easy to understand when someone is being passive-aggressive. Yet, we deal with passive-aggressive people more than we think. According to an article published on Medical News Today, passive-aggressive personality disorder (PAPD) causes people to communicate negative feelings and emotions subtly or passively rather than directly.

Read full story
52 comments

Opinion: Are You a Bad Listener?

In this article, we will talk about bad listeners and some annoying habits they have in common. If you’ve ever dealt with someone who interrupts you as soon as you start a sentence, you probably know how frustrating it can be.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: What If She Feels Something for You?

In this article we will talk about how to tell if she’s into you and the signs she’s falling in love with you. Getting to understand what’s inside the mind of a woman can be challenging.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: What Does "Feminine Energy" Mean?

If you did, you probably wondered what that even means. Am I right?. Is it something only gorgeous women have? Is it some kind of spiritual concept?. First of all, to understand feminine energy, it’s important to understand the concepts of leading energy and polarity.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Some Fun Date Ideas in Los Angeles for This Spring

In this article we will talk about some of the best day and night date ideas in Los Angeles for this spring. Let’s be real, coming up with an original and unique date idea is not always easy.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy