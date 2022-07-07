What Are the Requirements to Join Mediavine as a Blogger in 2022?

If you’re reading this article, you’re probably wondering what are the requirements to apply for Mediavine and join their ad network as a publisher. Or maybe you just want to learn how to make money blogging.

In any case, you’re in the right place.

I will guide you through the Mediavine requirements in 2022 and will also tell you how you can meet those requirements in case you’re not there yet.

Now you might ask, what’s an ad network, Sira?

You might also ask, what does Mediavine do exactly?

So, let’s answer these questions first.

What’s an Ad Network?

An ad network is a company that connects advertisers to websites or apps that want to earn passive income by selling ads.

Millions of advertisers buy ads every day to put their products and services in front of their target audiences.

And thousands of blogs and websites join ad networks to monetize their content every day.

What is Mediavine? And What Do They Do Exactly?

Mediavine is one of the best and most established ad networks and their job is to connect advertisers and publishers.

According to their website, their main goal is “to provide users with the best possible experience and content creators with maximum earnings, all with full transparency.”

Mediavine Requirements in 2022 (+ Tips to Get Approved)

The requirements to apply for Mediavine in 2022 are the following:

  • 50,000 sessions (not pageviews) in the previous 30 days (per Google Analytics)
  • Good standing with Google AdSense.
  • Original content in ANY niche as a lifestyle publisher.

50K sessions in the previous 30 days

According to Google, “A session is a group of user interactions with your website that take place within a given time frame.”

So, make sure not to confuse sessions with pageviews, which correspond to the total number of pages visited by users.

Usually pageviews are higher than sessions and if you apply when you have 50K pageviews you might be rejected simply because your website sessions are still less than 50K.

If your website already has 50K sessions, make sure the traffic mainly comes from US, UK, CA and/or AU.

Also, your traffic should be well distributed across posts and not come only from two or three articles.

Good standing with Google Adsense

If you are already running ads with Google Adsense and have had no issues so far, you probably meet this requirement.

If you’re not running ads with them, just make sure to read and follow their policies before applying to become a Mediavine publisher.

Original content in ANY niche as a lifestyle publisher

If you want to apply for Mediavine your website content has to be original, easy to read, well-written, and can be in any lifestyle niche (food, fitness, gardening, travel, parenting, relationships, self-improvement, lifestyle…).

Long-form, engaging content

Before applying, make sure you are consistently publishing long-form articles (at least 1000 words per post) which are also engaging.

Now you might ask, what does “engaging” mean?

In a nutshell, engaging content means well-written and well-structured content that helps the reader understand better a topic, solve a problem, and/or learn something new and useful.

Here are a few things you can do to make your content engaging:

  • Do a lot of keyword research to have a clear idea of what your target audience is looking for.
  • Use headings and sub-headings to structure well your articles.
  • Make sure your content is easy to read. Your Flesch reading score should be at least 60 or 65. To achieve this score: write short sentences, avoid the passive form, use a language that is easy to understand, limit the use of difficult words or phrases. You can check your score on Yoast – if you have it – or through this tool.
  • Research the topic a lot, before writing your article.
  • Provide valuable information to your audience.

How Much Can You Make with Mediavine

This is a question I receive a lot being a Mediavine publisher.

The amount you can make with Mediavine depends on several factors such as your niche, your monthly traffic, your traffic channels, and the quality of your content.

At the moment I’m making between $2,000 and $2,300 per month with my main website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dP1IY_0gXkv2Nq00
Screenshot provided by the author

My average session RPM is $20. My blog niche is relationships and self-improvement, and my monthly traffic is around 100K sessions.

However, I know of bloggers that get my same traffic but in different niches who earn more, and of some others who earn less.

So, like I said, it really depends on several different factors.

How to Increase Your Traffic and Reach 50K Sessions per Month

If you want to increase your traffic, here are a few tips I have for you:

  • Do keyword research. A lot of keyword research. You can use free tools like Ubersuggest or Ahrefs Keyword Generator.
  • Choose low-competition keywords (SD and KD lower than 20) with a good monthly search volume (100+).
  • Increase your domain authority by building links. You can get valuable links by publishing guest posts and using HARO. HARO is a platform through which you can help reporters create their content, in change they will mention you and often link to your blog.
  • Publish frequently.
  • Niche down.
  • Create a pin for every post and publish it on Pinterest. You can use Canva to create good-quality pins.
  • Build an email list to increase your returning users.
  • Share your latest posts with your email list – I do it once a week or once every two weeks.

Mediavine Alternatives

In case you don’t meet Mediavine requirements yet, or they reject your application, there are several alternatives to Mediavine.

Ezoic

According to their website, Ezoic no longer imposes pageview limits upon new sign-ups. So, you don’t need a minimum monthly traffic to apply.

However, if you want to apply, you need to be in compliance with Google’s policies, which include:

  • Posting only original content,
  • Not using adult / dangerous content,
  • Not offering alcohol / tobacco / healthcare related content,
  • Not using aggressive / threatening content,
  • Not using illegal content,
  • No invalid clicks or impressions.

According to many experienced bloggers, Ezoic is the best choice for website that don’t meet the 50k session requirement yet.

Media.net

Media.net is another great ad network. Their requirements are similar to Ezoic. So, if you decide to apply, make sure your website follows Google’s policies.

In addition, your traffic should mainly come from US, UK or Canada and be in English.

Monumetrics

As with all other ad networks, the most important requirement is being in good standing with Google and being compliant with their policies.

If you want to join Monumetrics, you’ll also need to have at least 10,000 pageviews per month, and at least 50% of your traffic must come from US, UK, Canada and Australia.

Also, if you get less than 80,000 pageviews per month, you will have to pay a one-time fee of $99.

SHE Media

In case you don’t meet Mediavine requirements, SHE Media is another great alternative.

To apply for SHE Media, you need at least 20,000 pageviews per month.

Also, you need to be in good standing with Google Adsense, consistently publish original content, and most of your traffic should come from the US.

Article originally published in wealthendipity.com

