Opinion: Are You a Good Friend?

Sira Mas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ar2f3_0g1vkABg00
Image: iStock

Having a true, good friend is one of the best things in life.

It feels great when you know you have someone you can trust and consider a brother or sister.

Perhaps that’s why they say your friends are the family you choose. However, it’s not always easy to tell if a friendship is genuine.

What follows are seven signs of a good friend.

1. A Good, True Friend Makes You Feel Understood

Feeling understood is one of our basic, most important needs.

In fact, as psychologist Leon F. Seltzer Ph.D. explains, it’s crucial for our well-being.

This is why we tend to feel good around people who listen to us, who don’t judge us, and who empathize with us.

And a good friend does precisely that: they always try to see the world through your lenses. They’re able to put themselves in your shoes and if you need help or need to vent, you know you can count on them.

2. They’re Natural Givers

People who are not afraid to give and who don’t demand anything in return whenever they do something for you are simply the best.

And they’re the people most of us actually love to have as friend, because they’re authentic.

See, a true friend does things out of love, not because they need something from you.

They’re selfless with you, because they just want the best for you.

3. They Don’t Talk Behind Your Back

Gossiping is a pretty common habit.

And most people have this habit, unfortunately.

However, a good friend is loyal, always.

So they would never talk badly about you, especially in your absence.

If someone tries to put them against you, they will bring it to your attention. And if they hear rumors about you, they’ll want to listen to your version of the story.

If someone tries to paint you in a bad light in front of other people, they’ll protect you.

Fake friends believe in rumors. Real friends believe in you.
— Yolanda Hadid

4. They Don’t Judge You

As psychologist Jill P. Weber explains in Psychology Today, the fear of judgement is something most people have in common, and it’s linked to the desire to be liked by everyone, at all times.

Probably this is why we tend to feel good around people who don’t judge us.

We feel comfortable and we know we can be the most authentic version of ourselves when we’re with them.

As mentioned in an article published on UpJourney, a real friend is exactly this: someone who would never put you down for being who you are, and someone who doesn’t judge your choices, your opinion, or what you like.

A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.
— William Shakespeare

5. A Good, True Friend Doesn’t Have Childish Expectations

A good friend is someone who is able to put themselves in your shoes and who also has realistic expectations.

Picture this: Lara just broke up with his boyfriend, Luke, who doesn’t seem to accept her decision and has started to stalk her.

One day Lara is organizing a girl’s night, however, she doesn’t feel safe, so she asks her friend Mary if she can take the car and give her a ride back home.

Mary reminds Lara it’s actually her time to take the car and accuses her of using her situation with Luke as an excuse.

At this point, another friend, Emma, tells Lara she would be happy to take the car, if that makes her feel safer.

See what’s happening here? Mary’s expectations are unrealistic and even a bit childish. While Emma instead, is understanding Lara’s concern and showing empathy.

And she’s behaving like a true friend.

6. They Take Real Pleasure in Helping You

Someone who just sees you as an acquaintance, who has a shallow relationship with you, will never see you as a priority — unless they need something from you; in that case, you’ll be a priority, but only temporarily.

If you ask them for help, they will probably ask, “What’s in it for me?”

A good friend instead, is always happy to help, if they can. Like I said before, a true friend normally wants the best for you.

7. They Can Be Genuinely Happy For You

As I mentioned in a recent article, fake friends can’t be happy for your achievements, small wins, or joyful moments.

They normally find a negative side to the things that make you enthusiastic, often because they’re jealous.

In a true friend’s eyes, instead, you’ll see genuine happiness whenever you tell them those things you couldn’t wait to share with them.

Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.
— Buddha

Signs of a True, Good Friend - Bottom Line

Like I said, a good friend wants the best for you, and this is why they usually show these signs:

  • A true, good friend makes you feel understood,
  • They’re natural givers,
  • They don’t talk behind your back and are loyal,
  • Don’t judge you,
  • Don’t have childish expectations,
  • They take real pleasure in helping you,
  • And are genuinely happy for you.

Image: iStock

Article originally published on The Truly Charming

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Friends# Relationships# Good Friend# Psychology

Comments / 1

Published by

Writer | Coach | Proud Amazonian | https://www.linkedin.com/in/sirams/

N/A
2016 followers

More from Sira Mas

Opinion: Can you really make money blogging?

Blogs are often the brainchild of individuals who desire to reach a wider audience and make money online. However, blogging doesn’t necessarily have to be only for those that desire other ways of generating income.

Read full story

Opinion: Can You Really Grow Your Glutes?

Summer is right around the corner, and many people want to know how to grow glutes so that they can show off a firmer butt at the beach. Thankfully, the best glute exercises are simple yet extremely effective. You want to grow booty to look great in a pair of shorts, so check out this comprehensive guide on how to grow glutes quickly.

Read full story

Opinion: Can You Feel Healthier and Younger?

There are people who look much younger than their age. Is there a secret formula to that? Is it genetic? Are they particularly lucky?. The answer is no. You can feel and look younger if you want, but you’ll have to build some healthy habits.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Here Are Some Nice Date Ideas in Dallas

If you're here, I'm pretty sure you're about to go on a date with someone you want to impress. And you don’t want to stick with the old, boring routine of dinner and drinks - or just drinks.

Read full story

Opinion: Are You Feeling Stuck?

Some people are good at what they do. Some others are outstanding. Then, there are people who can be defined unstoppable; they seem to excel in every area of their life. You continuously see them reach new goals and grow.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: How You Can Balance Freelancing with a Full-Time Job

In this article, you will learn how to balance freelancing with a full-time job. Getting a pay raise is not easy. However, if you want to increase your current income, there are some alternatives to asking for a salary increase; for example, applying for another position in your company or elsewhere, getting promoted, or giving yourself a pay raise through a side hustle.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Here Are Some Nice Date Ideas for This Spring in New York

Looking for some of the best, most unique date ideas in New York? Then this article is definitely what you were looking for. Whether you’re looking for a great place for your first date or you want to impress your partner, we got you covered.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Here Are Some Nice Date Ideas in Miami for This Spring

Whether this is your first date or it’s just a night out with your spouse, since you’re here, I’m pretty sure you want it to be unique and romantic. What follows are some of the best things you can do in this magical city.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Signs Someone Might Be Passive-Aggressive

It’s not easy to understand when someone is being passive-aggressive. Yet, we deal with passive-aggressive people more than we think. According to an article published on Medical News Today, passive-aggressive personality disorder (PAPD) causes people to communicate negative feelings and emotions subtly or passively rather than directly.

Read full story
52 comments

Opinion: Are You a Bad Listener?

In this article, we will talk about bad listeners and some annoying habits they have in common. If you’ve ever dealt with someone who interrupts you as soon as you start a sentence, you probably know how frustrating it can be.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: What If She Feels Something for You?

In this article we will talk about how to tell if she’s into you and the signs she’s falling in love with you. Getting to understand what’s inside the mind of a woman can be challenging.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: What Does "Feminine Energy" Mean?

If you did, you probably wondered what that even means. Am I right?. Is it something only gorgeous women have? Is it some kind of spiritual concept?. First of all, to understand feminine energy, it’s important to understand the concepts of leading energy and polarity.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Some Fun Date Ideas in Los Angeles for This Spring

In this article we will talk about some of the best day and night date ideas in Los Angeles for this spring. Let’s be real, coming up with an original and unique date idea is not always easy.

Read full story
2 comments

Let's Clarify The Meaning of "Alpha Female"

In this article we will talk about the alpha female, her personality traits, how she behaves in a relationship, and what makes her so desirable to high-quality men. Chances are that somewhere in your travels across the internet, you’ve already stumbled upon this term.

Read full story

This Is What Gaslighting Looks Like

Gaslighting is a form of abuse and it’s very common in unhealthy relationships. According to Psychology Today, “Victims of gaslighting are fed false information that leads them to question what they know to be true. They may end up doubting their memory, their perception, and even their sanity.”

Read full story
24 comments

Happy Couples: Five Habits They Have in Common

Ever wondered why some couples are truly happy while some others struggle? Do they have some secrets? It certainly looks like they do. We often hear that relationships need work, but no one tells us what exactly we need to do.

Read full story

6 Rules to Stop Being a People Pleaser, According to Experts

People pleasing is the opposite of self-respect. And unfortunately, many of us have this habit. See, being a people pleaser means you don’t live on your own terms. You believe you are just being easy to deal with, super helpful, and kind.

Read full story

How to Develop Likability: 5 Habits of People We All Tend to Like

Some people seem to be effortlessly likable. As a consequence, many of us often wonder if they were just born like that or if they learned the behaviors that, over time, helped them become so charming and well-liked.

Read full story

9 Relationship Red Flags You Should Never Ignore

If they say love is blind, there is a reason. Many people can’t see their partner’s faults when they’re falling in love with them; or they see those defects, but are unwilling to recognize them. And this is how many toxic relationships develop over time.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy