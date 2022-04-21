Dallas, TX

Here Are Some Nice Date Ideas in Dallas

Sira Mas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FN6bg_0fFhNQ3X00
Photo by Gabriel Tovar on Unsplash

Sick of the old dinner and drinks routine?

If you're here, I'm pretty sure you're about to go on a date with someone you want to impress. And you don’t want to stick with the old, boring routine of dinner and drinks - or just drinks.

You want this occasion to be unforgettable, or at least lead to a second date. Right?

Or, you’re already in a long-term relationship and you’re looking for some nice, interesting things to do in Dallas.

What follows are some nice date ideas in Dallas.

1. Try Getaway

This is a great options for people who are already in a long-term relationship and want to try something different and romantic.

If you want to truly enjoy nature and sleep in a cozy cabin with your soul mate, you should try Getaway.

The Dallas outpost, Getaway Piney Woods, is an hour and a half escape from the city, with cabins spread
out across rolling hills and high peaks with outlooks worth the climb.

2. Rent a Boat

Another great date idea - actually, one of the best date ideas in Dallas - is to rent a boat to enjoy the sunset with your date.

GetMyBoat has awesome boat rentals on lakes in the Dallas area, including Lake Ray Hubbard, Grapevine Lake, Joe Pool Lake, and Lewisville Lake, to name a few.

Boat rental options in Dallas on GetMyBoat can be browsed right on their app, and you can even book captained boat charters with a local boat captain.

3. Uchi Dallas

As Kevin Nguyen suggests, if you and your date are sushi lovers, you should definitely try Uchi.

As one of the few American Sushi Masters, Chef Tyson Cole has blessed Dallas with the knowledge and skills he's developed over the years training under sushi masters.

Uchi is the best sushi experience you can have anywhere in this part of the country as a result of his training.

With sushi rivaling even some of the sushi in Japan, Uchi is the go-to place if you want to experience Japanese gastronomy in a casual, yet intimate environment.

4. The Dallas Arboretum

As travel blogger Rebecca Deitsch suggests, one of the best spots for a date in Dallas is the Dallas Arboretum. The flowers are absolutely gorgeous. "We loved wandering about and posing with the various blooms" adds Rebecca.

The Dallas Arboretum is lovely at any time of the year.

The Arboretum encourages picnics, so you can pack a basket and find a spot to eat and admire the nature. It costs on average $20 per person, but the price tag is well worth it - and certain days are discounted.

5. Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas

Here's another great date idea for couples who are already in a long-term relationship and want to try something new.

Take your date to the next level with a date-cation at Dallas' premier staycation destination.

If you want you can make it a half-day on Friday to take full advantage of what the weekend holds, beginning with a complimentary Welcome to the Weekend cocktail in the lobby at check-in.

Find your spot next to the larger than life fireplace on OUTLAW Taproom patio. Sway to the tunes of live music by local artists. Then head to a romantic dinner for two in the Resort's signature restaurant, LAW.

Then enjoy a nightcap-with-a-view on your personal Villa balcony or patio.

Rise and shine with In-Room-Dining before heading out to a day of adventure.

Take your relationship to new heights with an Antigravity Aerial Yoga class. Relax and recharge with a couples massage in the Four Seasons Spa and Salon.

Play a round of golf on the award winning 18-hole, par-70 championship course, a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. Or relax in a poolside cabana and soak up the vitamin D.

With countless amenities just steps from your room, you'll never want to leave.

6. Six Flags Over Texas Amusement Park

As digital consultant and Dallas expert David Attard suggests, Six Flags Over Texas is one of the best amusement parks in Dallas.

With all the first-of-their-kind features or attractions, this park attracts a lot of people, with rides like the Titan, Shockwave, New Texas Giant, and SkyScreamer.

To top it all, if you are into comics, the park also has a bunch of rides related to the DC comics like Harley Quinn Spinsanity, Justice League: Battle for Metropolis, and The Joker.

Overall, it will be a fun day and as an added bonus, you’ll get a funny date photo, taken mid-fall. This date will have you screaming in excitement.

A one-day ticket only costs $39.99.

7. Reunion Tower - One of the Best Date Ideas in Dallas

As Martin Beetschen, co-founder of Hi-Van, suggests, romance doesn’t have to wait for a specific holiday to roll around.

But the right date night is when spring will have officially sprung, and along with the warmer weather, singing birds, and the debut of nature’s new colors. 

One of the most popular date ideas for couples is to watch the sunset from 470 feet above the city at Downtime Dallas.

Reunion Tower will always remain one of Dallas' most identifiable landmarks, with its massive, light-encrusted globe soaring over the downtown skyline.

With their special date night package, which includes two admission tickets, VIP elevator service, a digital photo and a silver frame, two complimentary glasses of bubbly, and two keepsake Reunion Tower flutes, the tower's observation level, GeO-Deck, creates new memories.

Even better, when you book this package, you'll receive a discount on a hotel at the Hyatt Regency, which is located downstairs.

8. Enjoy a Gondola Ride

As Robert Welch, the CEO of Projector1 and Dallas expert suggests, a great date idea in Dallas in enjoy a gondola ride.

Gondola rides are more like a tradition in Dallas, where you could see the city from a different point of view.

"To make it more romantic, let me tell you that every time you go under a bridge during a ride, it's a
Gondola tradition to kiss your beloved!" adds Robert.



