Opinion: What Does "Feminine Energy" Mean?

Ever heard the term feminine energy?

If you did, you probably wondered what that even means. Am I right?

Is it something only gorgeous women have? Is it some kind of spiritual concept?

Well, not exactly.

First of all, to understand feminine energy, it’s important to understand the concepts of leading energy and polarity.

Leading energy

As I explained in another article, we all have a combination of both feminine and masculine energy, but we tend to be more aligned to one over the other – our leading energy.

Also, we tend attract those who hold our opposite energy – which happens because of the law of polarity.

The law of polarity

As Tony Robbins teaches, the law of polarity is the principle that everything and everyone has two poles — good and evil, yin and yang, positive and negative.

Also, polarity is one of the key ingredients to successful relationships. The strongest chemistry exists when one person in a couple holds strong masculine energy while the other one holds feminine energy.

Sexual polarity is maximized when two partners have completely opposite energies — masculine and feminine — and this is what you often see in long-lasting, happy relationships.

Masculine energy is about facing obstacles, accomplishing goals, leading, and making things happen.

Feminine energy instead, is about being soft, opening up, and receiving. It’s about bonding and connecting. And it’s what truly attracts masculine men.

So, what is feminine energy?

Here’s a definition for you:

Feminine energy is a type of energy some individuals radiate, and it reflects on their attitude, their behavior, and how they carry themselves. Many describe it as a set of traits which are typical of highly feminine women: nurturing, soft, caring, playful, empathetic, compassionate, vulnerable.

What follows are ten ways you can increase your feminine energy.

1. Meditate

Meditating allows you to get in touch with your leading energy.

This is the reason why, if your leading energy is feminine, meditation is your best tool to boost your femininity.

Also, as explained in Mayo Clinic, meditation reduces negative emotions and increases self-awareness, which are key to radiate positive feminine energy.

2. Walk

This is something I’ve noticed on myself.

Whenever I walk I feel I’m more in touch with my feminine energy. This probably happens because taking long walks for me it’s like a form of meditation.

And it’s a moment in which I let go of any tension and all negative energy.

Also, another reason why I think walking has this magic effect on me is this: they say that one of the best ways to activate your feminine energy is actually to move.

3. Be Vulnerable

Vulnerability is emotional exposure. And it can be scary, I know.

However, exposing our vulnerabilities is what creates intimacy and trust in our relationships.

This is why you shouldn’t be afraid of sharing your flaws, past mistakes, and fears with the people you trust and love.

When you are vulnerable you are allowing yourself to connect with others on a deeper level, and this is typical of people whose leading energy is feminine.

4. Indulge in Self-Care

When you spend time taking good care of yourself and spoiling yourself, you are letting go of your masculine energy and getting back in touch with your feminine energy.

Some ways you can indulge in self-care are:

Drink a warm organic herbal tea,

Take a warm shower,

Take a warm footbath,

Go to the hair salon,

Go take a long walk,

Take a hot yoga lesson,

Get a professional manicure,

Get a professional pedicure,

Spend a day in a spa,

Read a self-improvement book,

Write in your journal,

Stretch.

5. Be Empathetic

The most distinctive trait of feminine women is probably empathy.

However, now you might ask, “How can I be more empathetic?”

Empathy is all about feeling what others feel, and making them feeling truly understood.

The first step to be more empathetic with someone is stop for a moment and ask yourself this simple question:

“If I were in this person position, how would I feel?”

The second step is to visualize yourself in that person’s position and image how you would actually feel. This will give you the answer to your first question.

Once you understand how the person in front of you feels, you can then express your empathy. Here are two phrases that can help you with that:

“I totally understand how you feel.”

“It makes sense you feel that way. If I were in your same position, I would feel exactly like you.”

6. Communicate Assertively and Softly

Assertiveness is all about communicating your thoughts and feeling with respect and without violating other people’s boundaries and rights.

It’s basically the opposite of aggressive communicating.

Feminine women communicate not only assertively, but also softly.

Communicating softly means adding that warm, empathic component.

Here are a few examples:

Instead of saying “Hey, give me my pen back, I don’t know why the hell you never give me my things back!”, try with “Honey, would you mind giving me that pen?”

Instead of saying “You’re always so distant, I really can’t stand you, why can’t you just be a man and pursue me?” “I feel you’re a bit down lately, are you ok honey?”

7. Try Journaling

What’s the best way to let go of negative emotions?

Acknowledge and process them.

And one of the best ways to do that, especially if you don’t have someone to talk to immediately, is to write everything down.

When it comes to negative emotions, journaling helps you accept and process them, and let go of your negative energy.

8. Take Care of Your Appearance and Dress in a Feminine Way

The only way to radiate feminine energy is to actually feel feminine.

One of the best ways to feel feminine is, as we mentioned before, to spend some time taking good care of yourself.

However, do you know what’s an even better and more practical way to feel feminine?

Taking care of your appearance and dress in a feminine way.

So, take a break, go get your hair done, go for that manicure, and why not, buy that beautiful little black dress you saw the other day. Buy that perfume you love and that makes you feel feminine.

Want to stay in shape? Exercise regularly.

Sign up for that dance class. Drink a lot of water. Eat only whole foods.

9. Unleash Your Creativity

As explained in an article published in Mind Body Green, the feminine is the creative force.

And one of the best ways to get in touch with your feminine energy is to unleash your creativity.

Do you like to write? Start a blog.

Do you like to draw? Do you love to cook? Spend more time doing those things. Really!

And make it a priority.

How to Increase Your Feminine Energy – Quick Recap:

Meditate, Walk, Be vulnerable, Indulge in self-care, Be empathetic, Communicate assertively and softly, Try journaling, Take care of your appearance and dress in a feminine way, Unleash you creativity.

Article originally published on The Truly Charming