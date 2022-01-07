Jenner, CA

Visiting Goat Rock Beach in Sonoma County

SippyCupAdventures of Northern California

There is so much to see and do at Goat Rock Beach in Jenner, California. Goat Rock beach is part of the Sonoma Coast State Park, which is a 17-mile stretch of scenic overlooks and craggy beaches.

Where is Goat Rock Beach?

If you take scenic Highway 1 from Bodega Bay, and head north, you will enjoy this drive where it is quite accessible to simply pull over at any number of turnouts and take in the views. The beaches that have larger parking lots are attached to larger beaches and will have vault toilets available. You can enjoy a nice picnic up above on the cliffs, or choose to bring your beach gear down to the beach.

At the northernmost spot of the Sonoma Coast State Park, lies Goat Rock Beach. Back in the early 20th century, lore has it that grazing goats populated the grassy area on the bluffs above the beach. These goats could climb as their predators could not, so climbing up "Goat Rock" is where they chose to pasture.

When you enter the state park, you wind around on the two-lane road, and at first, you can pull over and take in the scenic beauty above Blind Beach. There is a restroom there. You can then continue your drive down the hill and after navigating the hairpin turn, you come to a stop sign. To the left is a parking lot at the heel of Goat Rock itself. Again, there are restrooms there and you can take a walk to the left (or, south) and that is Blind Beach.

Blind Beach

Blind Beach is a narrow beach and you really have to watch the tides. You will notice the tides when you are in the parking lot. Sometimes the tides will flow all the way to cliffs, and navigating the beach is too dangerous. Blind Beach is wonderful for beachcombing and fishing is allowed here. Dogs are also allowed on this beach, but not at Goat Rock (more on that later).

Heading to Goat Rock

After visiting Blind Beach, head back up the hill and you will be going north, and a bit up the road is the parking lot for Goat Rock Beach. The parking lot at Goat Rock has restrooms as well. There are also picnic tables available, but only in the parking lot area. Sift through the dunes and head to the beach. Goat Rock beach is where the Russian River meets the Pacific Ocean. The Russian River estuary lies on the east side of the beach. This area is great for kayakers and paddleboarders. Because it is an estuary, and because of its sensitive nature, fishing and dogs are not allowed here. Dogs are not allowed anywhere at Goat Rock beach.

All species of birds can be found at Goat Rock, including humankind, gliders. Gliders are allowed on the bluffs. Whales are often seen at Goat Rock Beach. The best time of year for whale-spotting is between the months of December through April, however, whales can be seen year-round. Between Spring and Summer, at the mouth of the Russian River, Pacific Harbor Seals and their pups can be seen frolicking. You must stay 50-feet away from these beautiful creatures.

DO NOT GET IN THE WATER!

Goat Rock and Blind Beach, as with most beaches along the Sonoma Coastline, are incredibly dangerous! Sneaker waves will, well, sneak up on you and take you out in the ocean. There are warning signs EVERYWHERE, and they are there for a reason. Over the years, there have been many deaths as people just did not take heed to the warnings. When you walk along Goat Rock beach, you will notice quite a berm on the beach, and congruent with berms comes swales, naturally. Berms + Swales = riptides. Often, when we are visiting Goat Rock beach, we find ourselves warning folks, constantly. There are state park rangers and lifeguards present during the peak months, more than at any other beach in the area. If you have children, and they really want to get their feet in the water, head over the dunes to the estuary and the Russian River has a "pool" of sorts with calm waters, perfect for building sandcastles and enjoying the calming waters.

There is NO cost to visit Goat Rock beach. At least, I haven't seen any pay stations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O7Zjy_0dfjw0gB00
Having some cocktails above Goat Rock BeachDarin Wissner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oE8gV_0dfjw0gB00
Overlooking Goat Rock Beach from the bluffsDarin Wissner

So, whether it's beachcombing, picnicking, bird watching, or trail walking (The Kortum Trail is above the cliffs), Goat Rock beach has a ton of nature and scenic beauty to behold. Be sure to make your next road trip to Goat Rock Beach, and pack a lunch!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Goat Rock Beach# Sonoma County Coastline# Things to do at Goat Rock Beac# The dangers at Goat Rock Beach# Beaches in Bodega Bay

Comments / 0

Published by

SippyCupAdventures is a travel blogger/video creator for all things Northern California. We stick to our niche of just reporting and highlighting places to go, stay, explore, dine, and recreate in Northern California.

Roseville, CA
76 followers

More from SippyCupAdventures of Northern California

San Mateo County, CA

There is a 4.4 mile stretch of beaches you have to explore south of Half Moon Bay!

Along Highway 1 in San Mateo County, as you drive along the scenic coastline, there is a particular 4.4-mile stretch of incredible beaches where you can easily pull over and explore.

Read full story
Half Moon Bay, CA

Where to eat when visiting Half Moon Bay!

There is a lot to see and do when visiting Half Moon Bay, California. This coastal community provides a classic harbor, secluded beaches, spacious foothills, several trails to enjoy, and an eclectic downtown area full of boutique shops and restaurants.

Read full story
California State

What to do when visiting Folsom, California: A little tour

If you live in Northern California, more specifically, in the Sacramento region, and are looking for a fun day trip, may I suggest Folsom, California?. Folsom is in Sacramento County and the city's most famous moniker is the song, "Folsom Prison Blues," by the incomparable Johnny Cash. Cash's influence on Folsom has even been rewarded with a trail named after the country legend. Yes, the Folsom prison is iconic with the city of Folsom and is a major economic factor for the city, but it is not likely you are going to Folsom to visit the prison, however, there is a Folsom Prison museum worth visiting.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Costanoa KOA and Lodge: Camping, Glamping, Cabins, or RV'ing: A stay for everyone

When you camp, RV, or pull your trailer of 5th wheel, do you prefer rustic, remote ventures, or a facility that has a lot to offer as far as amenities and activities, maybe because you have children in tow?

Read full story
Arnold, CA

Take a Road Trip up to Arnold, California!

If you live in Northern California and are looking for a nice road trip up to the mountains, may we suggest traveling to Arnold, California, in Calaveras County? Heading up State Route 4, Arnold is right at the 4,000-foot elevation. At this elevation, you will get the tall pine trees, spruce trees, and even the giant sequoia trees as well as some snow in the Winter, but we don't do snow.

Read full story
Nevada City, CA

Looking for a Romantic Weekend Getaway near Sacramento? Check out the Outside Inn in Nevada City

Looking for a quaint, romantic little boutique motel?. If I said I have just the spot in a quiet neighborhood shrouded by tall pine trees within walking distance of eclectic shops, restaurants, and coffee shops, and recreational opportunities abound, would you partake?

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

A cool way to tour San Francisco: The GO CAR Tour!

When we last visited San Francisco, which was Halloween weekend, after our music event on Saturday, we were looking to explore more in the city. More and more with our visits to San Francisco, we are feeling more confident to get out and do other things in the city. Initially, we pretty much just holed up in our hotel of choice and attended our music event.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

We enjoy staying at the InterContinental when visiting San Francisco

Just five years ago, the thought of visiting San Francisco repulsed me. All I knew of visiting the city is that you would only see homeless folks and human feces on the ground and maybe an occasional needle lying on the ground. On a visit in 2017, that was all true. My wife and I witnessed it and were disgusted by it.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Nick’s Cove in Tomales Bay as a Lot to Offer

I feel that the Tomales Bay region along the eclectic Highway 1 north of San Francisco is an under appreciated region of Northern California. Located approximately 30 miles north of San Francisco, Tomales Bay is an outdoor adventurist dream. There is an abundance of wildlife, trails, fishing, and kayaking opportunities. The bay is sheltered from the Pacific Ocean keeping the waters calm most of the time, although you do want to stay away from the mouth of the bay, known as the “sand bar” as it can be treacherous. Near by also is the Point Reyes National Seashore with the likes of Pt. Reyes North Beach, Drakes Beach and Limantour Beach, all spectacular and remote beaches.

Read full story
2 comments
Nevada County, CA

Family friendly camping at Inn Town Campground in Nevada County

We are not campers. We don’t own an RV or a 5th wheel. We prefer more of a, let's just say, “luxurious stay,” however, “glamping” has caught our attention recently. Glamping is where you stay, typically in a tent made of canvas, that provides some of the luxuries of a hotel room. You can expect a full, queen, or king size bed. There will be chairs and a small refrigerator likely as well as some heating or cooling accommodations.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy