Basic knowledge of the stock market

Economic Market: The economic market gives people the means to invest in shares, bonds, etc. The economy is divided into two parts. That is the cash market and the capital market.

Cash Market: The money market is mainly concerned with opening securities, treasury bills, etc. It involves the trading of short-duration debt instruments.

Capital Market: Trading of shares and long-term debt instruments takes place in this market. Debt and shares are both traded in it.

The capital market is further divided into two markets – the primary market and the secondary market.

In the primary market, the company offers its own shares to people to invest in. This is such a way that, with the help of which, the institutions or companies of the industrial area collect the necessary money to increase

Secondary Market: Trading of the shares listed in the secondary market is done. Through this, people get a means through which they can do trading by transacting shares, debuts, etc. It has become a good tool for today’s industrial organizations. Investors get a chance to deposit the required money and invest in good and profitable companies.

article Rudal singh

Bombay Stock Exchange-B.S.E.

It is the oldest stock exchange not only in India but in the whole of Asia.

This is the first government-approved exchange in India.

B.S.E. Online trading of shares is done on the basis of Bolt.

B.S.E. has launched its service in more than 400 cities in India.

N.S.E. stands for National Stock Exchange.

Trading in the wholesale debt market started in April 1774 on the National Stock Exchange, and trading of shares started in the capital market in June 1774.

Since then, it has evolved into an arch volume exchange.

He has created NSCCL, which does the work of clearing and settlement. NSE:

It has a good network of terminals in India.

An NSE trading facility is also provided on the Internet.

The broker has to be a member of the exchange so that investors can trade in the market with their help. At present, the trading time in both markets is between 9:00 am and 3:30 pm. Index:

NSE and B.S.E. It is created on the basis of high cash companies listed in It mainly discusses two indexes. There are other indices based on Sensex and Nifty.

Sensex:

The index based on BSE is called "Sensex".

It was created in the year 1954 and it was counted in the way of market capitalization.

In the BSE, 30 companies have been included in many sectors.

The index based on the NSE is called Nifty. In the NSE,

40 companies have been included in 22 different sectors.

It was written in 1774, and its population is estimated to be 2000 people.

It is used for many purposes, such as marking between fund portfolios and index funds.