Solange Knowles and Marsai Martin connected by an Angel, Marsai Murry

Photo of Solange Knowles and Marsai Martin and Marsai Murry's mother Nettie Murry, phot edit by contributor Siloam LAckey Photo by Getty images edit by Siloam Lackey

Yes you read this right, Solange Knowles and Marsai Martin are connected by an angel, Marsai Murry

When Solange was only 17 years old she experienced a life changing fact that no one wants to go through, especially at such a young age. In 2003, her childhood friend was killed by a stray bullet.

The singer/actress re-connected with childhood pal Marsai just before the friend was killed. In fact, she enjoyed a magical night with the teenager before she lost her life.

Solange recalls, “I met Marsai in the sixth grade at middle school and it was an evolving friendship and it’s so strange because we were always friends, we always did sleepovers and girly stuff that middle schoolers do."

“We lost contact, and then we got back in contact once I took a break from music and I stayed home and I didn’t have any friends who were my age because I was always on tour. She came back into my life at such an important time and we were inseparable.”

“Every day, she took me to high school games and sort of reminded me that I was 16. For an entire year, we spent so much time together and I definitely think that God knows what he’s doing, because it was no coincidence that we reconnected in the last year of her life. Actually, the night before she passed away she came to my house and we spent the night and we watched this movie about friendship,” she remembers.

Not only a day after would Marsai Murry's life end at a school game. One of the cherished places between Solange and Marsai.

Witnesses identified 22-year-old Marcus Hudgins as the shooter. Jurors in Richmond convicted him for murder. Investigators say a shot fired by Hudgins struck 17-year-old Marsai Murry when he allegedly was aiming for someone else.

The defense claimed Hudgins was just firing a warning shot to try to stop an argument between two groups of young men.

One year after her cousins death Caila Marsai Martin was born. As she rose to fame, the Blackish star popularly went by her middle name. But in a 2019 post she shared on Twitter detailed her born name to the world.

During a 2021 interview with Brea Cubit from Popsugar, Martin revealed that she was the cousin of Marsai Murry.

Til' this day Murry's family and friends keep her name alive, and build awareness on gun violence.

Most recently, Nettie Murry and Tina Lawson, the mothers of Solange and Marsai shared a post by Crystal Lashan Toussant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Founder at Heal The World NOW, sharing details of the Endowed Scholarship Campaign for the Marsai Murry Memorial Scholarship. In 2004 the Nettie Murry also started the Marsai Alert hot line, designed to let people anonymously tip police to pending trouble, works differently from Crime Stoppers, which offered reward money for information about crimes that have occurred.

The latest scholarship in Marsai Murry's name kicked off a campaign to raise $10,000 to fund the first phase of the scholarship. They will raise the additional $40,000 over the next five years, so that a Houston Area Spelman College student will receive a scholarship every year in memory of Marsai Murry. This will ensure that a young Black Woman will continue the spirit of excellence that Marsai shared with her family, friends and community for 17 most amazing years.

