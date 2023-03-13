Rihanna's Oscars Dress 2023 and 2022 Comparison

Rihanna' Oscar dress 2023 and 2022 Photo by instagram screenshot edit

Rihanna's Oscars dress for 2023 and 2022 after party look is an affirmation that she is doing everything right. The soon to be mom of two sort of replicated her 2022 look for this years Oscars.

Although she had zero nominations for the 2022 Oscars, the badgal was not missing the Oscars party. The 2023 "Wakanda Forever" music nominee attended Beyoncé and Jay Z's post-Oscars bash last year. She wore a turtleneck Valentino gown with a black sheer, bandeau-baring top and a sequined skirt. Beneath the voluminous organza sleeves, Rih wore bedazzled black opera gloves that peeked through the mesh fabric. The singer accessorized with black-and-white statement earrings and white sneakers.

This year, she familiarized the look. Not to mention she also sang during the Oscars, and was nominated. Can we say this looks like manifestation and affirmation in it's fullest. In sheer once more, and all black, with sneakers, she appeared prior to a wardrobe change.

Ri Ri was caught on video walking into Los Angeles's Dolby Theatre in a gray Eagles T-shirt, Black Vans sneakers, an olive green bucket hat, a matching tote bag, sunglasses, and giant gold hoop earrings with a matching chain bracelet.

The Fenty billionaire then changed into an Alaïa ensemble, composed of a dark brown leather bra and maxi skirt set layered over a matching sheer mesh turtleneck top. The fye skirt included thigh cutouts on the side and a dramatic train. She accessorized with Moussaieff High Jewelry and strappy heels.

Do you love this look?

Let us know in the comments below and follow Newsbreak contributor Siloam Lackey for more trending news.