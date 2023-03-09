Moving to Chicago What to Expect

Pumpkin Patch Chicago Photo by Siloam Lackey original photo

Some people dread the idea of moving to Chicago simply over the weather. But as a born and raised Chicago native who has traveled all over the States, you may have more fun than not.

If you're wondering what it's like to live in Chicago during all four seasons no worry because I have created a video reel relapse of all four seasons in Chicago and the fun that we have. As well as the adventures that we actually get to see.

For starters, we don't always get huge snow storms. But when we do get huge snow storms during the Winter we get them big. The really cool thing about having huge snow storms is being able to play in the snow. We enjoy huge snowmen and plenty of snow angels. Not to mention the ability to pull out grown up toys like the construction trucks and snowplows to shovel the snow and maybe skidding the sports cars on an empty street.

If you like icy drinks, leave your drink in the car on mild winter days, and com back to it the next day, still fresh and cold.

The animals during the spring are the dearest and literally the dearest. Enjoy waking up and seeing the deer walking through the backyard. If you have fruit trees you may see more of them near your home along with other animals like rabbits.

The sound of the ice cream truck is such a moment during the Summertime. Literally Chicagoans wait for the sound of the ice cream truck since it is a unique sound of Summer for us.

You can't help but fall in love during the autumn season. I mean the color of the leaves the gatherings of the holidays, and the warm pumpkin spice at the pumpkin patches are much to look forward to. Midwestern Fall holidays also include Sweetest Day. There's so much to do during the fall season that it goes by so fast and the next thing you know is it's winter again.

