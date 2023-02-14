7 Celebrities Dressed in Valentine Day Fashion Full of Hearts

celebrities in valentines day fashion full of hearts Photo by edit Gyrlversion

With all the celebrities popping out in red, pink, and couple vibes, did you miss the ones who went straight for the heart. Well don't worry if you did. Here are 7 hot celebrities with their heart on their sleeves, full bodies, or hand.

Rihanna is the OG trendsetter. The soon to be mommy of 2 flaunted the heart shaped Saint Laurent fur jacket twice.



Months later, Kendall Jenner has taken took to the gram explaining the buzz-worthy style. “I was at the Saint Laurent store in London after I had left Paris. My friend and I were playing around, trying on coats and she took this picture of me,” Kendall explained. “I was like, "Good, now I don't have to buy it anymore!"



Lizzo had love all over her for the 2019 VMA after party. The "Truth Hurts" pop out artist sported a black and white heart dress and matching gloves from Miscreants.



Miley Cyrus was center of attention at the amfAR Inspiration Gala in New York, thanks to her perfect outfit selection.



In a show of love, Miley wore a stunning, custom-made Moschino gown as she was honoured by amfAR for being such a great supporter of the LGBTQ community and the fight against AIDs.



Carly Rae sported a heart cut out for a 2013 Candies campaign.



Celine Dion sported Elsa Schiaparelli while promoting her first hand bag.

Olivia Palermo was front row at Schiaparelli show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 3 2017.



2019 - Beyonce shared her V Day flaunt on Instagram along with pics was also a snap of her husband Jay-Z on a wicker chair, so it seems like the two had a low-key night together). Her outfit included a bejeweled heart-shaped purse, red sunglasses, a lacy red mini dress, and rhinestone heels.



Leave it to Nicki to bear a full heart in 2021, Nicki Minaj posed in the buff for a sexy photo while covering herself with a heart-shaped pillow.



