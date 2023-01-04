Eating at Jonathan Cheban and Kim Kardashians Lunch Spot - POV

Siloam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enC3y_0k1cldPl00
Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban restaurantPhoto bySiloam Lackey edit

If you're visiting California and want to enjoy the celebrity dining but don't want to break the bank, I may have found the perfect spot for you to eat. I'm talking saving money from high end restaurants we love like, Nobu, but getting a fancier dine in than just the basic El Pollo Loco.

This little gem is located right along the ocean of malibu. It's an indoor spot that will shade you from the sun sitting right above the rocks. You can catch a beautiful breeze open sidings facing the ocean. If you're not a fan of boats but love the water this spot may be perfect for you.

Moonshadows is a hotspot for celebrities like Lupita Nyong'o Mel Gibson, Britney Spears, Khloe Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian along with her bff Jonathan Cheban.

In fact, Mel Gibson had so much of a good time, that In Touch Weekly obtained pictures of Gibson partying with fans at Moonshadows hours before being arrested. TMZ states he was Gibson was arrested for driving 87 mph in a 45-mph zone with a blood-alcohol level of 0.12 (the state limit is 0.08).

Needless to say, the drinks are amazing. I enjoyed an amazing brunch with pineapple splashed mimosas. To eat I enjoyed the Roasted Chicken Hash, Fontina Cheese Béchamel, Potato Hash, Watermelon. Prior to Moonshadows I may have never thought about pairing a slice of Watermelon with a buttery crust croissant chicken sandwich, but it made sense in my mouth.

As far as the bill my meal was only about 22 bucks plus about 16 bucks for each Mimosa. A meal for 2 with about 5 mimosas came under 200 bucks.

Video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OvMzj_0k1cldPl00
MoonshadowsPhoto bySiloam

# Food# Kim Kardashian moonshadows# moonshadows restaurant# foodgod# kim kardashian

Comments / 0

Published by

Siloam Lackey has been writing and producing for Gyrlversion and Gyrl TV for over 3 years covering Celebrity, Breaking, Fashion, Music, and Financial News

Chicago, IL
659 followers

