Eating at Jonathan Cheban and Kim Kardashians Lunch Spot - POV

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban restaurant Photo by Siloam Lackey edit

If you're visiting California and want to enjoy the celebrity dining but don't want to break the bank, I may have found the perfect spot for you to eat. I'm talking saving money from high end restaurants we love like, Nobu, but getting a fancier dine in than just the basic El Pollo Loco.



This little gem is located right along the ocean of malibu. It's an indoor spot that will shade you from the sun sitting right above the rocks. You can catch a beautiful breeze open sidings facing the ocean. If you're not a fan of boats but love the water this spot may be perfect for you.

Moonshadows is a hotspot for celebrities like Lupita Nyong'o Mel Gibson, Britney Spears, Khloe Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian along with her bff Jonathan Cheban.

In fact, Mel Gibson had so much of a good time, that In Touch Weekly obtained pictures of Gibson partying with fans at Moonshadows hours before being arrested. TMZ states he was Gibson was arrested for driving 87 mph in a 45-mph zone with a blood-alcohol level of 0.12 (the state limit is 0.08).

Needless to say, the drinks are amazing. I enjoyed an amazing brunch with pineapple splashed mimosas. To eat I enjoyed the Roasted Chicken Hash, Fontina Cheese Béchamel, Potato Hash, Watermelon. Prior to Moonshadows I may have never thought about pairing a slice of Watermelon with a buttery crust croissant chicken sandwich, but it made sense in my mouth.

As far as the bill my meal was only about 22 bucks plus about 16 bucks for each Mimosa. A meal for 2 with about 5 mimosas came under 200 bucks.

