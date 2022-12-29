Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina Lawson Photo by @joy_Mechell on Instagram

If you thought life could not get any better, imagine being one of Beyonce's biggest supporters for fun just to end up being noticed by her mom Tina Lawson. Yes! This happened to one Instagrammer by the name of Joy Mechell. Mechell's account features the best Beyonce moments.

The account was created in 2018, and although there are plenty of beyhive accounts out there, this one strikes a different mode. One being that you won't find Beyonce's name on the username of the profile. Joy's caption on her gram bio says, I am not Beyoncé, but I want to meet her (Psalm 16:11) “In your presence there is fullness of Joy” Syria’s sister 🤞🏽Hive, Rowland Stone, Ivy League.

Joy Mechell definitely got her moment of Joy and opportunity to meet her inspiration right before Christmas.

Unexpectedly, Amazon Music announced a pair of L.A. events to mark six months since the release of Bey’s club-ready “Renaissance” album . The mysterious Club Renaissance parties took place on Saturday and Sunday December 17th and 18th at a disclosed location.

A few people were lucky enough to score free tickets on Beyoncé's website before they sold out. But Joy got a surprise personal invite from Tina Lawson herself.

The former House of Dereon designer wrote under Joy Mechell's post saying, " Joy do you live in Los Angeles? I put you on the list for tonight + 1 if you do. "

As excited as anyone would be Joy shared the good news to her page, with a huge thank you to "Mama Tina", saying "Forever grateful."