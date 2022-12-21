Lil Wayne's Former Chef Fired After TikTok Videos, Now Suing for 500,000

Photo byTikTok ChefMorghan

Lil Wayne's former Chef Morghan Medlock was allegedly fired for due to breach of privacy after two years of working with the artist. She goes by the name Chef Morghan on TikTok and has shared several videos of before and after snippets of food she prepared for the mogul. In between her posts on Lil Wayne's meals, she has also captioned vides of recipes and How To's.

The chef has 18,000 followers on the social media platform. She has posted over 100 videos of her cooking. Almost less than 10 percent of the videos are about Lil Wayne. However, a source informed the Neighborhood Talk that she was let go due to breach of privacy.

According to reports, Medlock alleged that over the 2022 Memorial Day Weekend, she joined Weezy and his crew on a trip to Sin City — but her time was cut short after she learned of an urgent family matter that required her assistance.

The chef was notified while she was away from her Los Angeles home base that her 10-year-old had suffered a head injury that required hospitalization and urgent medical treatment. While she was away, she was sent a text message from Wayne's team stating that the relationship was not going to work.

Since the Chef and mom was away due to a medical emergency, she believes the firing was in violation of California law, which prohibited an employee from being fired due to missing work from being sick or caring for a sick or injured child.

Medlock is seeking a claim of at least $500k from her former boss.

