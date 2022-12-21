Kanye West's Christmas Sweater Flashbacks

Kanye West Christmas Sweaters Photo by Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff Film Magic

I recently stumbled across some throwback fashion photos of Kanye West's wearing Christmas fashion. This came up as I was recently preparing for an article about Ciara sporting a Misses Claus outfit. Two fashion moments of the "College Drop Out" artist circulated with him sporting holiday gear.

The first moment was back in 2005. West had recently released his second studio album, "Late Registration" which dropped on August 30, 2005.

Kanye West was wearing a white Christmas sweater during his famous 2005 rant in which he said that he would “really have a problem” if he did not win the Grammy for Album of the Year. “I don’t care how much I stunt,” he said, “You can never take away from the amount of work I put into it… People love these songs.”

West sported the sweater as he performed in a Concert at Santa Monica High School - December 5, 2005 at Santa Monica High School in Santa Monica, California, United States. (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic).

West walked out in a blue Frosty the Snowman Christmas sweater almost ten years later. Since he sported the sweater right before his 2017 release of Yeezy 5. Ye and his team debuted YEEZY SEASON 5 earlier today at Pier 59 in New York City on February 16, 2017. Glamour captured photos of West two months prior and shared an article that December of 2016. Apparently loving the look. They said, "Does this mean we should be expecting to see Frosty-embroidered pullovers on the Yeezy season five runway? We can only hope."

With only 4 days left for Christmas, are you hoping to see him sporting Christmas sweater again?

