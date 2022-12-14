Checking In Host and Author Michelle Williams Speaks On DJ Twitch Suicide

Michelle Williams DJ Twitch Photo by Edit by Siloam Lackey

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the amiable DJ for “Ellen DeGeneres Show” and dancer who rose to fame on “So You Think You Can Dance,” has died, his wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker Boss, confirmed in a statement to CNN.

He was 40.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker Boss said in a statement. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she added. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Celebrities like Loni Love expressed mourning via social media.

“A kind soul and a sweet person.. that is how I will remember Twitch… This was his 40th birthday party .. my heart goes out to his family especially Allison and their beautiful kids.. this is devastating… I love you brother and will miss you dearly,” daytime TV host and comedian Loni Love tweeted.

Ellen DeGeneres brought him on as the DJ of her popular daytime talk show in 2014, a job he held until the show went off the air this year. Boss was also a co-executive producer of the show.

About 4 days ago he also celebrated his year anniversary with his wife, Allison Holker Boss who is also the mother of his kids.

Williams also experienced depression and struggled with anxiety and more. As her survival the author and host of the podcast "Checking In" shared her condolences via social media.

I don’t like news like this! Who does?

My heart goes out to his wife, children and family!

There are moments in your life where it can feel really heavy, uncertain, or scary. Times when you feel NO ONE understands, times when you feel like you may be a burden if you share what you’re really dealing with! I learned that it’s not true……I promise you…. I know!!

Twitch, you brought so much joy to the world with your art, as a husband, father, son and friend!! You will be missed!!

The trained counselors at the Crisis Text Line and National Suicide Prevention Lifeline are available 24/7 for anyone who is experiencing any crisis/emotional distress! Text BRAVE to 741-741 or call 1-800-273-TALK.