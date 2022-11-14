2022 Baby2Baby Gala in Full Effect, Take A Look at The Stars

Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland at Baby2Baby Gala Instagram Gyrlversion screenshot

2022 Baby2Baby Gala seemed to make a record-breaking night as the company honored Kim Kardashian. The Gala is held every year.

Past honorees of the Gala include Vanessa Bryant, Chrissy Teigen, Amy Adams, Kerry Washington, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson and Drew Barrymore.

The Baby2Baby Gala single-handedly raises millions of dollars each year to make Baby2Baby’s work for children living in poverty possible. The company has been working hard to support families during COVID. Also aiding during the baby formula shortage crisis, natural disasters and record-breaking inflation.

It's CEO's Kelly Sawyer Patricof & Norah Weinstein work with their Board of Directors like Kelly Rowland, Jessica Alba, Nicole Richie, and more star-studded names to ensure continuance of the support.

This year Vanessa Bryant chipped in a hand for the Gala as the company shared the details on it's Gram. " The company, Led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein had a record-breaking night with the help of mom Vanessa Bryant. They posted, "Still in awe of our record-breaking night celebrating the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala and @KimKardashian. With the help of this remarkable group of women @vanessabryant @ciara @jessicaalba @oliviawilde we raised over 10 million dollars."

Baby2Baby has distributed over 200 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster.

2022 Baby2Baby Gala support included Honoree Kim Kardashian who stunned in a SS23 Pink Balenciaga dress. Ciara and Kelly Rowland posed together in all smiles. Kelly sported a couture soft pink dress by Georges Chakra. While Ciara wore Dolce & Gabbana SS23 collection suit. Kylie Jenner in Loewe, Mom Kris who wore Elie Saab 2022 and Corey Gamble attended the event.

Kim Kardashian also posed for a group photo with the two friends along with Lori Harvey. Tyler Perry, who dressed as Kim K during a Met Gala parody also posed with the SKIMS mogul.

Check out the photos below and follow for more updates.