Favorite Five Rihanna Afro Looks Starting with Savage X Fenty

Siloam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XArwZ_0j4pn8Dk00
Rihanna Afro looksSavage X Fenty

Since the Savage X Fenty CEO posted an update on the Savage X Fenty show that airs on November 9th, fans cannot help but love over her Afro. Check out several times Rihanna's Afro and natural hair made front fashion news.

The "Lift Me Up" artist sported what many consider as afro puffs during Vogue's May 2020 issue. She stated that, "I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.” Her hair was styled in what is called the Betsimisaraka hairstyle.

Rihanna wore afro ponytails to Majesty's first birthday. The now34 year old mother was captured in L.A as she attended her god daughter and niece Majesty's birthday party with family.

She attended wearing a Jeremy Scott flintstone dress. She also popped out that weekend rocking her afro in a dress featuring artwork by Greg Guillemin, who specializes in pop art illustrations.

Six years ago, a photo if Rihanna shocked the internet. The Savage X Fenty CEO appeared in a black and white photo sporting an afro and some cultural style necklaces.

For fun and filming Bad Gal Ri Ri also dressed up in a blue afro, playing the role of an alien for the movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, alongside Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan.

Among many other afrocentric styles Rihanna is known for rocking bantu knots and versatile types of braids. Check out our fave five Rihanna Afro looks below.

