TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare Photos

photo edit from jonathan graham FB jonathan graham edit

In condolences to the fans and family we have compilated a Takeoff video of funny moments and rare photos.

The 28-year-old Migos rapper was murdered in a Houston mall outside of Billiard Bowling alley.

The incident took place around 2:35 a.m. on a third-floor balcony outside of the bowling alley of a building on San Jacinto Street and Dallas Street.

According to Police there was a party that ended at 1 a.m. but it carried over to 2 a.m. A group of about 40 people was congregating outside of the bar on the third floor after it had closed when someone started shooting. There were security guards in the area who heard the shots but did not see who opened fire.

Once the shooting started, people from the crowd ran from the scene. Police said the victim was shot in the head or neck.

Two other victims were taken in private vehicles to hospitals, police said. Their identities have also not been released.

Fans shared their thoughts on social media saying Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the most unproblematic rapper.

The rapper rose to fame with his family, Uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. During an interview with Rolling Stone, Simon Vozick-Levinson, explained that Takeoff always believed in the group's success.

The popularity for the group emerged in 2013. They released their single “Versace”. In 2015 the group dropped their debut studio album, “Yung Rich Nation” along with a clothing line. But it’s the 2017 single “Bad and Boujee” that went viral. The single was all over the internet and set them up for mainstream fame.

As a collective as of 2022 the group’s net worth is about 80 million. However, separately each member is worth about 26 million. Nevertheless, Offset’s net worth seems to be more. A discrepancy reporting Offset net worth around 30 million appeared on Bio Overview.

Many friends, classmates, family, fans, and other celebs have been pouring out their feelings on the loss, gone too soon. Take a look at some of the rare videos and photos below. We will always remember Takeoff.