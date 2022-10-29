Rihanna Lift Me Up Makes Spotify History Forecasting Black Panther 2

Rihanna Lift Me Up Screenshot Rihanna Lift Me Up YouTube

Rihanna, Lift Me Up, gets the highest lift in soundtrack singles on Spotify history. According to reports within 24 hours the song hit 7.6 million streams.

The tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman who passed at 43 years old from cancer, did exactly what the T'Challa actor may have wanted.

Prior to his passing Boseman spoke at Howard Universities 2018 graduating class. "This is a magical place, a place where the dynamics of positives and negatives shift in extremes," Boseman said of the university. "Almost anything can happen here. Howard’s legacy is not wrapped up in the money that you will make, but in the challenges that you choose to confront. As you honor your past, press on with purpose.” During that time the 21 Bridges actor was already battling cancer.

The honorable Rihanna, Lift Me Up tribute made much sense. The "Crazy Tings"

singer stated, “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” Tems said in a statement. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Since Black Panther 2 has already achieved historical numbers with the soundtrack, the anticipation of the movie is expected the have elevated. As a result, the movie is also expected to become another box office smash like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

According to Variety, based on early estimates, the movie is expected to earn at least $175 million in its opening weekend, which would mark one of the biggest debuts of the year. In 2018, the original “Black Panther” became an instant success, launching to $202 million and ultimately grossing $700.4 million domestically and $1.3 billion globally. It’s likely the sequel will also cross $1 billion at the worldwide box office.