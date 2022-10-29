Online ADHD Testing Is Available, Full Details on How to Get Help

Online ADHD testing Safe Haven Behavioral Health and Wellness

Online ADHD testing is likely not something you would have heard of 5 years ago. But with so many groundbreaking advancements, it makes sense for ADHD testing options online to join the dynamic new options.

Here's how online ADHD testing work.

The virtual testing works like in-person testing would. The only difference is the communication through telehealth services.

But research reveals that telehealth provides safety and comfort for many through their own home. The process is simple. To set a virtual appointment patients can visit Safe Haven Behavioral Health by selecting this link.

During the appointment, the provider obtains medical and psychiatric history. They will then review the patient’s symptoms.

After evaluation, determination of necessary treatment is provided. Safe Haven Behavioral Health provides several prescriptions if necessary. Amphetamine & Methylphenidate stimulants, such as Adderall, Vyvanse, Ritalin, or Concerta are a few medications that are considered first-line treatment for ADHD. There are also non-stimulants that could be appropriate, such as Strattera, Clonidine, Guanfacine, or Qelbree.

Online ADHD testing has also proven to be safe for several reasons. According to Safe Haven Behavioral Health & Wellness they use one of the widest FDA-cleared medical devices that provide objective data for diagnosing and treating ADHD for patients ages 6 and up from the comfort of the patients’ home.

Why is online ADHD testing important? An in-person appointment for an ADHD diagnosis can take up to months. Safe Haven Behavioral Health & Wellness offers ADHD testing from the comfort of your home with NO appointment required.

They also accept insurance payments online. Safe Haven customers have shared remarkable reviews. They are notably, friendly, compassionate, and professional. Definitely recommend to anyone seeking long-term mental health treatment.