New Details Of A New Show Emerge After Leslie Jordan Passed Away

Leslie Jordan edit if new show Ron IMDB Edit

Sadly, the 67-year-old comedian Leslie Jordan passed away after a car crash in Hollywood, but the man who made us all laugh during the pandemic had more entertainment on its way to us.

According to Jordan's media profile he was set to play a character named Ron in a new comedy, drama. Margaret Cho who was costarring in the comedy shared a post once news broke of his passing.

Cho wrote, "No Words" along with a picture of the "Call Me Kat" star. Margaret Cho followed it up with another post with photos, saying, "I’m devastated. I loved Leslie and he was truly a force of nature and a beautiful light. He starred in my music videos & we were planning to work together on many projects. But beyond work, he was someone I absolutely loved and admired. The loss is beyond my comprehension.

Leslie Jordan's current costars on "Call Me Kat" also spoke out. According to Mayim Bialik, the cast will be taking time to grieve. Kyla Pratt who also plays alongside Jordan's character, Phil shared an emoji of a broken heart to her Instagram story. Cheyenne Jordan wrote a heartfelt caption saying, "My heart is broken in half today. From the moment I saw him bellow the phrase “Karen Walker, I thought I smelled gin and regret” on Will & Grace… I was a forever fan. Then I was lucky enough to become his friend in real life. He was my mentor, my sober brother, and my unofficial comedy coach."

Leslie Jordan was also famously known for "Will and Grace", "American Horror Story", and many more. Condolences go out to all that mourn.

News update provided by Siloam Lackey. For more news tips send them to Siloam Lackey on Instagram @Siloam_Official, or Siloam Lackey on Facebook, Twitter, or Tik Tok.