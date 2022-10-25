Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen Bey

Kendra G Smiles With Beyonce | Photo taken by Blue Ivy Kendra G media

Everyone has the possibility of a clapback, but it's the Kendra G clap back standing next to Beyonce during the Wearable art Gala that makes it the clap back of the weekend.

Kendra G posed for the camera with Beyonce, Tina Lawson, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Chloe and Halle and more. But her invite to exclusive hot spots didn't come without a fight.

Kendra G's media career began during her school years at HBCU, Hampton University. The now well-known host and match maker has worked in several radio markets. She enjoyed countless interviews with celebrities and public figures. Currently, she is a radio personality for Chicago’s WGCI Morning Show.

But her encounters with celebrities haven't always been charming. Most recently, she settled a rumor with DaniLeigh after she received word that DanieLeigh's team made a request that Kendra G not be in the room during the "Yellow Bone" artists interview. Of course, Kendra initially spoke her mind about the situation. Especially since hearing days prior that the DaniLeigh's team made a similar request towards B. Simone. However, the "DL3" artist explained both times she had no idea of the requests.

Furthermore, Kendra G previously encounter a very emotional moment on air with Chicago's very own Kanye West. Back in 2018 Ye returned to Chicago. During an interview with WGCI he had a conversation with Kendra G about his outlandish tactics for Donald Trump.

The now 42-year-old shared a tearful moment with Kanye West as he apologized on air for hurtful Trump comments. Beside her emotional rollercoasters on air, she also had many good times as well. But her down to earth, true to emotions personality didn't fit well with all of her listeners.

Three years ago, an anonymous person going by the name Petty Labelle placed a petition on Change.org to cancel the host. Comments were made with some saying, "she works my nerves". But fast forward to 2022 the "Singles Live" creator is still hosting and thriving in her better light. She stepped into the Wearable Art Gala and posed with the biggest names and some very important people.

Kendra G took to Instagram, QUEEN BEYONCÉ!!!!!!! Photo by Blue Ivy!!!! If you know me THAN YOU KNOW I DO NOT PLAY ABOUT BEYONCE!!!!!!! GOD is so REAL!!!! I have been manifesting this moment for YEARS!!!! This whole night was a dream come true! In the words of the GREAT Sheryl Lee Ralph, "To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like!” 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 #WearableArtGala

Cancel culture may have called for her cancellation but it looks like her manifestation worked even harder. This is today's big clap back.